Project Update on Minesto Dragons in the Faroe Islands: Microgrid-scale powerplant Dragon 4 in electricity production

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Minesto's microgrid scale powerplant Dragon 4 (100kW) is installed and produces electricity to the Faroese grid, generating valuable data for the upcoming microgrid installation partly funded by the Swedish Energy Agency. The Minesto tidal energy kite Dragon 12 (1.2 MW) has been successfully recovered after 10 months in the water in Vestmannasund. The unique megawatt Dragon is now on shore for inspection and maintenance.

Minesto's commercial microgrid scale powerplant, Dragon 4, is now installed and produces electricity to the Faroese grid. This work is a preparatory first step of the microgrid project partly funded by Swedish Energy Agency and in close collaboration with project partners including Faroese utility company Sev.

The Dragon 12 power plant has been successfully recovered to shore in Vestmanna after a 10-month grid-connected period. Extensive inspections and evaluations of system status will be conducted. Initial conclusions show that the system condition is as expected with signs of wear and tear after withstanding ocean conditions and exceeding set service intervals

Operations will continue throughout spring and summer primarily to serve delivery of the microgrid project ("ETRIC"), and to accommodate study visits from international commercial partners.

CONTACT:

Cecilia Sernhage, Chief Communications Officer

+46 735 23 71 58

ir@minesto.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/minesto-ab/r/project-update-on-minesto-dragons-in-the-faroe-islands--microgrid-scale-powerplant-dragon-4-in-elect,c4322556

The following files are available for download: