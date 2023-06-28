Profol GmbH achieves significant operational and sustainability gains following deployment of Fiix CMMS

Computerized maintenance management system replaces manual processes to streamline operations, reduce waste and boost quality

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced that Profol GmbH – the first German user of the Fiix cloud-based, AI-powered computerized maintenance management system (CMMS) – is already realizing significant improvements in its maintenance activities and, as a direct result, its quality levels, and operations too.

Profol GmbH specializes in the production of high-quality cast polypropylene films for various applications, including automotive, building and construction, electronics, flooring, furniture, and packaging. The company prides itself on its quality, individualized customer solutions and strong customer retention, and is an award winner in the fields of recyclability, mono-material solutions and sustainability.

Recognizing that its maintenance activities could be streamlined and enhanced, Profol introduced the Fiix CMMS platform to improve its operational performance and quality levels by gathering, analyzing and sharing important operational data for management oversight and process improvement. In parallel, Fiix has also underpinned sustainability improvements, through speed of repairs, reduced waste and the removal of multiple manual protocols.

Malte Dieckelmann, vice president enterprise software sales, EMEA, Rockwell Automation explains: "Profol provides a perfectly illustrated example of what Fiix is designed to achieve. By extracting the right data and then putting it in the hands of those who can make the biggest difference, Profol has revolutionized its maintenance activities by cutting out the inefficiencies and scheduling issues inherent in more manual processes."

Hannes Becker, assistant technical manager and Fiix product leader at Profol explains: "We have experienced significant improvements in time to repair, quality, sustainability, and waste reduction since implementing Fiix's maintenance management software. Prior to using it we faced multiple challenges with time-consuming searches for spare parts, compounded by a lack of comprehensive information about equipment. However, with the implementation of Fiix, we see much shorter search times, improved orientation of the equipment, and simplified maintenance processes."

In the long term, Profol is looking to automate spare-parts-purchasing processes and integrating Fiix with its existing ERP and MES systems; capabilities which will further streamline maintenance management processes and increase efficiency across all its operations.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 28,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

About Profol GmbH

Whether office supplies, flooring, furniture films, packaging or automotive components – Profol GmbH – an owner-managed company - is the global market leader of environmentally friendly and sustainable polypropylene cast films and lightweight composites made of glass-fiber reinforced plastics. In our multi-faceted industry, we think differently and are curious about innovative products and exciting projects. From Iowa to Guangzhou – Profol operates some of the most modern cast extrusion facilities in the world at seven locations in Europe, North America and Asia. With 550 employees, we produce more than 100,000 tons of polypropylene cast films and composites per year. For more detailed information about us and our products, please visit our website at www.profol.de

