Profile® Products Acquires Quick Plug from Dümmen Orange to Expand Reach into Plant Propagation

With the acquisition of Quick Plug, Profile Products expands its robust horticulture product line and establishes the company's foothold in the controlled environment agriculture space.

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. and DE LIER, The Netherlands, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Profile® Products announced the acquisition of Quick Plug, a leading manufacturer of bonded growing media for plant propagation. This acquisition from Dümmen Orange, a prominent floriculture company based in the Netherlands, includes all Quick Plug products, technologies, employees, and best-in-class facilities in the Netherlands, Canada, and Oregon, U.S.

Dümmen Orange Quick Plug

"With the addition of Quick Plug, we are able to not only expand our offerings to current ornamental customers and the controlled environment agriculture market, but support food production to ensure food security around the world," said Jim Tanner, CEO of Profile Products. "We are excited to bring on board a like-minded team that shares our strategic vision of growth through innovative technology to deliver reliable products."

"Initially focused on improving the propagation of tropical plants, Quick Plug has successfully grown and developed its portfolio beyond the horticultural sector," said Hugo Noordhoek Hegt, CEO of Dümmen Orange. "With the acquisition by Profile Products, we believe that Quick Plug has found a great new home for further expansion. Dümmen Orange will continue to focus on its core activities in horticultural breeding and propagation."

The acquisition expands Profile's growing media product portfolio beyond the essential inputs of peat, coir, controlled release fertilizer, and HydraFiber® advanced substrate. Quick Plug stabilized media products increase germination rates and effectively manage water to create healthy root systems and robust growth. By combining Quick Plug and Profile's expertise and innovative products, customers will be able to create optimum growing media solutions to support urban food production and enhance the cultivation of all young plants.

As the fourth acquisition in two years, and second in three months, Profile's horticulture division is rapidly growing. The company will soon open a new manufacturing facility to further increase production. Through the Quick Plug acquisition, Profile is further solidifying its position as a reliable supplier of sustainable products.

"We are proud to join Profile's hard-working team, who shares our vision of bringing sustainable solutions to meet growers' needs," said Brian Kura, managing director of Quick Plug. "By combining our product offerings and technologies, we can provide better customer guidance and innovative product solutions."

Quick Plug joins Profile's extensive global footprint, which includes proven technologies for erosion control, horticulture, specialty agriculture, sports field conditioning, and golf course construction and maintenance.

About Profile Products

Based in Buffalo Grove, Ill., PROFILE Products LLC is a leading developer and manufacturer of highly engineered specialty agriscience materials that promote environmental sustainability while delivering superior performance for horticulture, erosion control, sports turf and other specialty applications. It's Profile's mission to consistently help our customers establish sustainable green space through water and soil management and plant establishment. We accomplish this by bringing our knowledgeable people, proven products, groundbreaking technology and personal services on-site to holistically meet real-world applications — assuring success in any environment. For more information call (800) 508-8681, +1-847-215-1144, email info@profileproducts.com or visit profileproducts.com.

About Quick Plug

Quick Plug combines the forces of Grow-Tech Inc. (US), Quick Plug (NL) and Omni Growing Solutions (US). These three companies together form one independent group that operates in the global rooting substrate market. With our combined network of production and distribution facilities, we are uniquely positioned to service commercial growers and wholesalers worldwide. This collaboration brings together 75 years of combined knowledge and experience. Quick Plug offers a wide variety of product ranges and formulations for the cultivation of young plants. For more information, visit na.quickplug.global.

About Dümmen Orange

Dümmen Orange is a global leader in the breeding and propagation of cut flowers, bulbs, tropical plants, pot plants, bedding plants and perennials. Its annual turnover is about 370 million euro. The company employs 7.500 people worldwide. In addition to a large marketing and sales network, Dümmen Orange has a diversified network of specialized production sites and a world class R&D team developing innovative, value-added products for customers. The key to Dümmen Orange's success is a broad and deep product range, supported by a global supply chain. The company embraces its social responsibilities and invests in the health, safety and personal development of its staff as well as the sector it serves. For more information, visit na.dummenorange.com.

