Professional Racing Driver Archie Hamilton Choses Saxton 4x4 to Buy a 2018 Land Rover Range Rover 5.0 SVR

CHELMSFORD, England, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Saxton 4x4, one of UK's largest 4x4 dealership, have announced that social media influencer and professional racing driver Archie Hamilton has chosen them to purchase a 2018 Land Rover Range Rover 5.0 SVR. In the course of an incredible career, Hamilton has competed in several professional racing leagues including Formula Renault and the Porsche Carrera Cup championships where he achieved a podium finish at the prestigious Le Mans circuit.

With 190k followers on Instagram and a thriving racing channel on YouTube, Archie Hamilton has since become the poster boy for a new generation of automotive influencers. And if there's one vehicle he can't live without, it's a luxury 4 x 4.

"With so many nearly new SVR's in stock, Saxton 4x4 was the obvious place to come to choose one, and Saxton 4x4 have been absolutely amazing," Hamilton said when picking up the keys to his new ride in Saxton 4x4's shimmering Westway complex.

It should come as no surprise that Archie is the epitome of a petrolhead. Whilst boasting a glittering racing career in his own right, the 28-year-old comes from racing royalty. His grandfather, Duncan Hamilton, was the winner of the famed Le Mans race of 1953 co-driving a works C-Type Jaguar alongside Tony Rolt.

But despite his family's long association with luxury sports cars, it appears Hamilton places as much emphasis on luxury as he does speed. In a series of vlogs, Hamilton has kept his loyal legion of followers in suspense as he announced his intentions to purchase a luxury utility vehicle.

"Everyone knows I love SVR's so it shouldn't be a big surprise that I've bought another one. I chose this one because I wanted the new shape, and as soon as I saw this one we decided instantly, that's the one," Hamilton added.

The model he chose features a carbon bonnet, a Santorini black exterior, a panoramic rooftop, and a slick black interior, and the legendary 5.0 V8 Supercharged petrol engine. Archie was joined by social media personalities James Exton, Seb Delanney and Tony Gravelwood, as well as a number of fans who came to the Saxton 4x4 showroom to see him pick up his new car on 7th November 2019.

Saxton 4x4 is the UK's number one independent 4x4 dealership having been trading in the world's leading marques for over forty years. Based in the city of Chelmsford, Essex, Saxton 4x4 is proud to be an official Overfinch, Kahn, Urban and Onyx centre offering a diverse range of expertly modified 4x4s and specialist cars. Their state of the art showroom, the largest of its kind in the UK scaling over 100,000 square foot houses more than one thousand prestige vehicles and premium 4x4s over two floors all under cover, so whatever the weather buyers can view Saxton 4x4's vehicles all year round.

