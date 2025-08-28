Professional learning at Nord Anglia Education achieves perfect 100% accreditation from the Learning and Performance Institute

LONDON, Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading international schools organisation Nord Anglia Education announced today that its professional learning programme has once again been awarded Gold Standard Accreditation by the Learning and Performance Institute (LPI), marking its eighth consecutive year of accreditation for excellence in professional learning.

Nord Anglia University (NAU), the organisation's platform for professional development, achieved a 100% score across LPI's six key performance indicators: leadership, skills, culture, technology, data, and infrastructure.

The accreditation recognised NAU's "strategic maturity, operational excellence, and its measurable impact" across Nord Anglia's global network of more than 80 schools, along with continuous efforts to make training more relevant, easier to access, and more impactful.

This year, Nord Anglia was also shortlisted for the LPI's Learning Culture of the Year Award, reflecting its ability to maintain consistently high standards while adapting to the needs of a global workforce.

Jenny McWalter, Group Head of School Professional Learning, Nord Anglia Education, said: "Professional learning is the heartbeat of educational excellence at Nord Anglia. We empower every colleague to lead with purpose, grow through inquiry, and make a lasting impact. When our colleagues thrive, our students flourish too."

As part of its accreditation, the LPI noted Nord Anglia's successful rollout of EmpowerUs, its performance management and leadership development programme, and the continued success of DELTA, a research initiative focused on developing students' 21st century life skills. Together, these programmes have contributed to measurable improvements in employee engagement, teaching quality, and student outcomes.

