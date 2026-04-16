Prof. Dr. Wilhelm Haverkamp Appointed Chief Medical Officer at SCIRENT

BERLIN, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SCIRENT announced the appointment of Prof. Dr. Wilhelm Haverkamp as Chief Medical Officer (CMO), effective immediately. In this role, Prof. Haverkamp will further strengthen SCIRENT's medical and scientific leadership and expand the company's activities in drug safety and clinical oversight.

SCIRENT appoints Prof. Dr. Wilhelm Haverkamp as Chief Medical Officer

Prof. Haverkamp is an internationally renowned expert in cardiac electrophysiology with more than three decades of scientific and clinical experience. At SCIRENT, he will contribute his extensive expertise in cardiovascular medicine and drug safety, with a particular focus on building and expanding structured safety services, including the establishment of Data Safety Monitoring Committees (DSMCs) and Clinical Event Committees (CECs).

"I am delighted to join SCIRENT and look forward to contributing my expertise to further develop innovative and high-quality drug safety services," said Prof. Haverkamp. "Ensuring patient safety and scientific excellence in clinical research is of utmost importance, and I am excited to support SCIRENT's continued growth in this field."

Over the course of his distinguished career, Prof. Haverkamp has developed internationally recognized expertise in acquired and inherited arrhythmias, heart failure, cardiomyopathies, and cardiogenetics. His research spans experimental, translational, and clinical investigations addressing disease mechanisms, diagnostics, and therapeutic strategies. In recent years, his work has increasingly focused on artificial intelligence–enhanced cardiac diagnostics, contributing to advances in precision cardiology. His scientific achievements are reflected in more than 420 peer-reviewed publications in leading cardiovascular journals.

Prof. Haverkamp is a board-certified specialist in internal medicine and cardiology. After studying medicine in Münster, he completed his specialist training at the University Hospital Münster, where he later served as senior physician and head of electrophysiology until 2002. Since then, he has been affiliated with Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin, where he holds a professorship in electrophysiology. At the Department of Cardiology at Campus Virchow-Klinikum, he led the electrophysiology unit until the end of 2017 and also served as acting head of the department from 2009 to 2014.

He is an active member of the German Cardiac Society and the European Society of Cardiology and contributes to clinical guidelines, scientific exchange, and educational initiatives. In addition, Prof. Haverkamp has served as principal investigator in numerous national and international clinical trials and as a member of advisory boards, data and safety monitoring boards, and clinical event committees, advising pharmaceutical companies and regulatory authorities on drug safety and cardiovascular research.

"We are very pleased to welcome such an experienced and internationally respected expert to SCIRENT," said Prof. Hans-Dirk Düngen. "Prof. Haverkamp's outstanding scientific background and deep expertise in electrophysiology and drug safety will significantly strengthen our medical capabilities and support the continued expansion of our services."

With this appointment, SCIRENT reinforces its strategic commitment to advancing clinical research quality and patient safety through strong medical leadership and innovative safety structures.

About SCIRENT

SCIRENT was founded in 2012 with the vision to help clients develop innovative therapies and medical devices for patients with cardiovascular diseases. Executing complex multi-site studies for more than 10 years, SCIRENT offers a dedicated team of experienced clinical and regulatory professionals and has developed an excellent network of experienced CV research sites in Europe and North America,

For more information about SCIRENT, please visit www.scirent.com.

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