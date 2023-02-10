Product Launches by Leading Companies Anticipated to Help Japan Meat Products Market to Garner $25.3 Billion by 2031 [200-Pages] | Published by Research Dive

The Japan meat products market is expected to grow primarily due to a significant increase in livestock production. Pork sub-segment is expected to flourish immensely in the forecast period owing to increasing preference for pork among Japanese people.

Japan Meat Products Market Forecast Analysis:

As per the report published by Research Dive, the Japan meat products market is expected to register a revenue of $25.3 billion by 2031 with at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period 2022-2031.

Segments of the Japan Meat Products Market

The report has divided the Japan meat products market into the following segments:

Processed Meat Type: hamburger, sausage, kebabs, and nuggets

Meat Type: Beef, Pork, Chicken & Mutton, and others

Packaging: Chilled, Frozen, and Canned

Segment Sub-Segment Processed Meat Type Sausage – Most dominant market share in 2021 The distinctive characteristics of Japanese sausages such as crispy skins and Arabiki sausages

which make them different from Western sausages is expected to push the sub-segment forward. Meat Type Pork – Highest market share in 2021 Japanese people place special emphasis on pork due to its taste, succulence, and tenderness.

This increasing preference for pork is expected to propel the sub-segment forward. Packaging Frozen – Largest market revenue in 2021 Rise in the demand for organic frozen foods among consumers is anticipated to push this

sub-segment forward.

Dynamics of the Japan Meat Products Market

Increasing livestock production in Japan is expected to become the primary growth driver of the Japan meat products market in the forecast period. Additionally, significant increase in household meat consumption is predicted to propel the market forward. However, according to market analysts, availability of meat substitutes might become a restraint in the growth of the market.

Growing emphasis on protein intake by the geriatric population of Japan is predicted to offer numerous growth opportunities to the market in the forecast period. Moreover, new product launches by major companies are expected to propel the Japan meat products market forward in the coming period.

COVID-19 Impact on the Japan Meat Products Market

The Covid-19 pandemic disrupted the routine lifestyle of people across the globe and the subsequent lockdowns adversely impacted the industrial processes across all sectors. The Japan meat products market, too, was negatively impacted due to the pandemic. The Japanese government, like many other countries, imposed travel restrictions and lockdowns which brought down the demand for meat products. The disruption of supply chains also hampered the supply of finished goods. Both these factors ultimately led to a decline in the growth rate of the market.

Key Players of the Market

The major players of the Japan meat products market include

NH FOODS LTD

STARZEN CO. LTD.

SANKYOMEAT INC.

ITOHAM FOODS INC.

MARUBENI CORPORATION

LACTO JAPAN CO. LTD.

NICHIREI CORPORATION

SOJITZ CORPORATION

TYSON FOODS INC.

JOHNSONVILLE JAPAN LLC

These players are working on developing strategies such as product development, merger and acquisition, partnerships, and collaborations to sustain the market growth.

For instance, in June 2021, Prima Meat, a leading meat and ham maker in Japan, announced the acquisition of Rudi's Fine Food Pte. Ltd., a Singaporean meat company. This acquisition will help Prima Meat to increase its presence in the South Asian market and thus cater to the demands of Japanese meat product lovers in this region.

What the Report Covers?

Apart from the information summarized in this press release, the final report covers crucial aspects of the market including SWOT analysis, market overview, Porter's five forces analysis, market dynamics, segmentation (key market trends, forecast analysis, and regional analysis), and company profiles (company overview, operating business segments, product portfolio, financial performance, and latest strategic moves and developments.)

More about Japan Meat Products Market:

