Product Innovations to Withstand Temperature Extremities, Moisture to Fuel Growth of Outdoor Furniture Market; Global Market Valuation to Reach US$ 31.35 Bn by 2031 - TMR Insights
02 Sep, 2021, 15:30 BST
- Increasing use of digital technology to serve changing customer behavior, cost savings, and operational efficiency spells growth of the outdoor furniture market
- Sum of growth dynamics, trends, and opportunities in the outdoor furniture market anticipated to reach valuation of US$ 31.35 Bn by 2031
ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Outdoor Furniture Market – Overview
The rise in spending on design and decoration of outdoor spaces in houses, restaurants, and recreational centers is a key factor driving the outdoor furniture market. The manufacture of products specially designed for outdoor spaces to withstand hot and humid temperatures and durability for exterior factors such as rain and sun is resulting in continued demand for outdoor furniture, thereby fueling the outdoor furniture market.
Asia Pacific holds key market share of the outdoor furniture market. Increasing construction projects, growing urbanization, and rising disposable income are creating demand for all types of furniture in the region. The increasing flow of tourists from Western countries to Singapore, India, and Thailand has created an unprecedented demand for outdoor furniture for various types of hotels and lodging accommodations that mostly have sit-outs and patios.
Outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and stay-at-home orders created an unexpected demand for home décor products, furnishings, and furniture among certain economic classes. The large population with disposable incomes spent on homewares, including outdoor products to find ways for at-home recreation amid lockdowns.
Request Brochure to get extensive insights into the Outdoor Furniture Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=34880
Thus, due to the abovementioned factors and economic slowdown, the outdoor furniture market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6% from 2021 to 2031.
Outdoor Furniture Market – Key Findings of Report
Demand from Hotels, Restaurants, Offices to Drive Global Market
Prior to the outbreak of the COVID-19, the ever-increasing travel by individuals of all age groups to different parts of the world at both routine and offbeat locations led to the emergence of hotels, rest houses, and lodges in large numbers to serve various economic classes. Comfortable and aesthetically appealing furniture for lounges, patios, and gardens of hotels is creating ample opportunities in the outdoor furniture market.
Large hotel chains with a few swimming pools, gardens, and patios are experiencing high demand for outdoor furniture for the comfort of their guests. With growing financial stability and preference for luxury hotels among a large population group, major hotel chains have massive budgets for the decoration of their outdoor spaces.
Stuck in a neck-to-neck competition with other brands? Request a custom report on Outdoor Furniture Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=34880
The availability of outdoor furniture in a range of materials and finish is advantageous for its continued demand. Furthermore, manufacturers of outdoor furniture take up end-to-end design and decoration of outdoor spaces of large hotel chains for furniture pieces customized to suit each part of the hotel individually. This is amplifying the growth of outdoor furniture market.
Use of Digital Technology for Improved Services Gathers Steam
The outbreak of COVID-19 necessitated the adoption of digitalization and automation of production processes for small-scale industries too. Advancements in digital technology and information tools that are suitable to serve production cycles, logistics, and retail of all types of furniture for commercial and non-commercial needs are expanding the growth prospects of the outdoor furniture market.
Furthermore, the use of digital technology enables faster response for changing consumer demand with added advantage of cost savings and operational efficiency.
During the stay-at-home orders amid the ongoing pandemic, consumers are increasingly being attracted to ethically produced products and product labels that share their values for respect to the environment. In addition, the pandemic has increased awareness among individuals of the impact of pollution and environmental degradation on their well-being and the society. This is triggering the use of clean label products in the outdoor furniture market.
The growing trend of sustainable products among the new-age consumers is also promoting the use of technology in the outdoor furniture market.
Buy our Premium Research Report at
https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=34880<ype=S
Outdoor Furniture Market – Growth Drivers
- Increasing spending to decorate outdoor spaces of homes, hotels, and offices for parties, leisure, and socials fuels the outdoor furniture market
- Durability and ability of outdoor furniture specially designed to withstand exterior factors such as moisture and temperature extremities drives demand
Outdoor Furniture Market – Key Players
Some of the key players operating in the outdoor furniture market are;
- Century Furniture LLC
- Harman Miller
- La-Z-Boy Incorporation
- Barbeque Galore
- William Sonoma
- Brown Jordan
- HNI Corporation
- Lowe's
- Steelcase Inc.
- Agio International Company
Request for covid19 Impact Analysis - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=34880
Global Outdoor Furniture Market: Segmentation
Outdoor Furniture Market, by Type
- Benches
- Chairs
- Armchair
- Adirondack
- Suspended Seats
- Others (Hammock, Rocking chair etc.)
- Tables
- Coffee Table
- Side Table
- Dining Table
- Fire Pit Table
- Others (Patio Console Table, Picnic Table, etc.)
- Sofas
- Patio Sectional
- Regular Sofa
- Others (Patio Loveseat, etc.)
- Bistro Sets
- Gazebo & Pergola Furniture
- Outdoor Dining Sets
- Others
Outdoor Furniture Market, by Material
- Metal
- Aluminum
- Steel
- Others (Wrought Iron, etc.)
- Resin & Plastic
- Plastic
- Synthetic Resin
- Others (Acrylic, Polyester, etc.)
- Wood
- Teak
- Natural Cedar
- Others (Pine, Eucalyptus, etc.)
- Others (Concrete, Glass, etc.)
Outdoor Furniture Market, by Price
- Low (Below US$ 50)
- Medium (US$ 50 - $ 200)
- High (More than $ 200)
Outdoor Furniture Market, by Application
- Residential
- Commercial
- Hotels & Restaurants
- Recreational Centers
- Bars & Pubs
- Others (Cafes, Small Outlets, etc.)
Outdoor Furniture Market, by Distribution Channel
- Online
- Company Owned Website
- Third Party Website
- Offline
- Hypermarkets/Supermarkets
- Departmental Stores
- Others
Outdoor Furniture Market, by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- South America
Consumer Goods and Services Industry battles Tangible Impact of Economic and Cultural changes, Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Consumer Goods & Services Industry:
- Furniture Covers Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/furniture-covers-market.html
- Furniture Fabric Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/furniture-fabric-market.html
- Kids Furniture Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/kids-furniture-market.html
About Us
Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.
Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.
Contact
Mr. Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research
State Tower,
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany NY - 12207
United States
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/outdoor-furniture-market.htm
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1085206/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Transparency Market Research
Share this article