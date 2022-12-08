PRODATA Partners with Malwarebytes to Effectively Combat Regional Cyberthreats with Malwarebytes' Next-Generation Cybersecurity Platform

PRODATA will become a go-to Malwarebytes distribution partner for resellers in Sub-Saharan Africa to support the region's growing security needs

CORK, Ireland, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Malwarebytes™, a global leader in real-time cyber protection, has intensified its partnership with PRODATA, an established IT marketing and value-added distributor since 1992 across the African Continent and Europe, to bring industry-leading cloud-based security and cyber protection solutions to the African region. At a particularly crucial1 time for cybersecurity across Africa, PRODATA will become a go-to Malwarebytes distribution partner, to reduce the prevalence of cyber-attacks through access to easy-to-manage and affordable solutions.

The distribution agreement will allow regional Value-Added Resellers (VARs) to bolster their clients' cybersecurity capabilities by leveraging the Malwarebytes Nebula cloud platform, to provide Incident Response, Endpoint Protection & Endpoint Detection and Response in one centralised cloud management portal.

Malwarebytes' has recently expanded its Nebula platform with a new DNS Filtering add-on module to deliver a fast, flexible, and comprehensive Zero Trust solution for Nebula users. Earlier this year, Malwarebytes also launched a Vulnerability & Patch Management module to address software vulnerabilities, making Malwarebytes' offering one of the simplest and most comprehensive end-to-end security platforms in the world.

"We are constantly looking to deliver the most effective and innovative Cyber Resiliency solutions to our network of reseller partners and enterprises across Africa and Europe and that have a proven track record of delivery," said Jay Bradley, Managing Director, PRODATA. "We are excited to reignite and intensify our partnership with Malwarebytes and work together even more closely," he added.

"PRODATA is the perfect partner to help bring our cloud-based security and cyber protection solutions to African VARs," said Philip Walsh, Channel Accounts Sales Leader (APAC & EMEA) at Malwarebytes. "With the increasing threat of ransomware, Malwarebytes' Endpoint Detection and Response solutions for workstations and servers, will enable PRODATA and their Reseller Community to better support organizations in managing endpoints and combatting malware at scale."

About Malwarebytes

Malwarebytes believes that when people and organizations are free from threats, they are free to thrive. Founded in 2008, Malwarebytes CEO Marcin Kleczynski had one mission: to rid the world of malware. Today, that mission has expanded to provide cyber protection for everyone. Malwarebytes provides consumers and organizations with device protection, privacy, and prevention through effective, intuitive, and inclusive solutions in the home, on-the-go, at work, or on campus.

A world-class team of threat researchers and security experts enable Malwarebytes to protect millions of customers and combat existing and never-before-seen threats using artificial intelligence and machine learning to catch new threats rapidly. With threat hunters and innovators across the world, the company is headquartered in California with offices in Europe and Asia. For more information, visit https://www.malwarebytes.com/.

About PRODATA

PRODATA – Founded in 1992, is a leading Value Added Distributor of specialised hardware and software solutions across the African Continent and Europe. With sound management, a driven sales team and an excellent administrative support system, PRODATA is a master in the distribution field. https://www.prodata.co.za/.

1 For example, as noted by Investor Monitor, an online publication focused on data and investment, at: https://www.investmentmonitor.ai/analysis/africa-cyber-crime-threat-digitalisation

Media contact: Dara Sklar, Head of Content & Communications, dist_press@malwarebytes.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523689/Malwarebytes_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Malwarebytes