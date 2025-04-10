Process Mining Market Disruptions: Riding a High-Growth Wave Through 2030 at CAGR 22.15%

Compound Growth at 22.15% Signals a New Phase of Market Expansion

MIDDLETON, Mass., April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group, a premier market intelligence and advisory firm, has released its latest in-depth analysis of the global Process Mining Market, signalling a strong growth phase ahead. The new reports - 'Market Share: Process Mining, 2024, Worldwide & Regional Report' and 'Market Forecast: Process Mining, 2025-2030, Worldwide & Regional Report' - the market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 22.15% through 2030. This analysis equips businesses with the strategic intelligence needed to navigate the dynamic Process Mining landscape and make informed decisions as the market continues to evolve.



The Next Growth Frontier in Process Mining Platforms

As enterprises intensify their focus on operational excellence, transparency, and continuous improvement, Process Mining has emerged as a strategic imperative and a foundational capability within digital operating models. By extracting event data from core enterprise systems, process mining enables organizations to visualize actual execution flows, identify inefficiencies, deviations, and compliance risks, and transform static processes into continuously optimized assets. From banking, manufacturing, and insurance to telecom, healthcare, and the public sector, organizations across the spectrum are embedding AI-powered process mining into their operational architecture to drive agility, elevate governance, monitor real-time performance, and enable precise, data-driven decision-making.

According to Pranjal Singh, Principal Industry Analyst at QKS Group, "Process mining is no longer just a diagnostic add-on it has become a core discipline that connects enterprise systems with operational reality. With embedded AI, predictive modelling, and digital twin capabilities, modern process mining platforms are evolving into operational command centres, enabling enterprises to shift from reactive problem-solving to proactive, data-driven optimization across the entire process improvement lifecycle."

Key Market Insights from QKS Group's Report

Global and Regional Market Analysis : A deep dive into worldwide and regional process mining platform adoption trends, competitive landscapes, and future growth projections.

: A deep dive into worldwide and regional process mining platform adoption trends, competitive landscapes, and future growth projections. Competitive Benchmarking : A comparative analysis of top process mining vendors, their market positioning, and strategic differentiators.

: A comparative analysis of top process mining vendors, their market positioning, and strategic differentiators. Industry Adoption Trends : Insights into which sectors are investing most heavily in process mining solutions and why.

: Insights into which sectors are investing most heavily in process mining solutions and why. AI-Driven Disruption: A spotlight on how AI, real-time data ingestion, and digital twin technologies are revolutionizing process mining capabilities.

Market Leaders & Competitive Landscape

The report covers key industry players, including ABBYY, Appian, Apromore, ARIS, Celonis, Decisions, Futuroot, IBM, iGrafx, inverbis analytics, Microsoft, mindzie, mpmX, Pegasystems, process.science, ProcessMaker, QAD, QPR Software, SAP Signavio, StereoLOGIC, UiPath, and UpFlux.

Why This Matters for Process Mining Vendors?

For CEOs, CFOs, and CSOs in the process mining space, these insights are critical for identifying underpenetrated segments, refining product-market fit, and staying ahead in a highly competitive and fast-converging ecosystem. With real-time visibility, automation integration, and performance optimization becoming key boardroom priorities, vendors must deliver intelligent platforms that scale, adapt, and unlock measurable outcomes.

Get Access to Exclusive Market Insights

Market Forecast: Process Mining, 2025-2030, Worldwide:

https://qksgroup.com/market-research/market-forecast-process-mining-2025-2030-worldwide-2220

Market Share: Process Mining, 2024, Worldwide:

https://qksgroup.com/market-research/market-share-process-mining-2024-worldwide-2416

The comprehensive research package includes:

Most Comprehensive Market Forecast Analysis : A separate market forecast report for each of the regions, including North America , Asia Pacific , European Union, MEA, Latin America

: A separate market forecast report for each of the regions, including , , European Union, MEA, Unmatched Competitive Analysis : A separate market share report for each of the regions, including North America , Asia Pacific , European Union, MEA, Latin America

: A separate market share report for each of the regions, including , , European Union, MEA, QKS TrendsNXT on Process Mining market

on Process Mining market QKS TAMSAM Insights report on the Process Mining market

report on the Process Mining market Exclusive Analyst Advisory Sessions for strategic decision-making and validation.

About QKS Group

QKS Group, formerly Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, is a leading global advisory and research firm, dedicated to empowering technology innovators to accelerate their growth journeys and enable technology adopters to achieve their digital transformation objectives.





