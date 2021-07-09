Probiotics Market Size to Reach USD 2066.1 Million by 2026 at CAGR 5.4% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Probiotics Market Report is Segmented by Type (Bifidobacterium, Lactobacillus, Others), by Application (Food & Beverage, Drugs, Dietary Supplements). The report covers global opportunity analysis and industry forecasts from 2021 to 2026. It is published in Valuates Reports under Vitamins & Supplements Category.

The global Probiotics market size was valued at USD 1665.7 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 2066.1 Million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

The major factor driving the growth of the global probiotics market size are:

Growing awareness among customers related to their direct relation to digestive health benefits, the rise in demand for nutritious food.

Rising awareness regarding preventive healthcare is expected to drive the Probiotics market size as they help prevent the occurrence of diseases by strengthening the immune system.

GLOBAL PROBIOTICS MARKET TRENDS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Increasing adoption of probiotics as a replacement for pharmacological solutions to surge demand. The growing popularity of probiotic strains as a natural, cost-effective, and safe alternative to pharmacological therapies, as well as the expanding evidence on the health advantages associated with their use, are expected to positively impact probiotics market growth.

Furthermore, probiotics are becoming increasingly popular as a result of their numerous health benefits, such as improved gut health and immunological response, which will, in turn, boost the probiotics market growth during the forecast period.

Probiotics integration with low-cost, healthy products like yogurt, fruit juices, and cultured dairy drinks has contributed to probiotics market growth. Manufacturers are coming up with new probiotic products all the time, giving consumers a wide range of options that increases their customer base.

PROBIOTICS MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on application, Food & Beverage is expected to hold the largest probiotics market share of 82% in 2019. This was followed by Dietary supplements which account for about 10% of global sales.

Based on region, Asia Pacific is expected to be one of the most lucrative regions due to the awareness about the benefits of probiotics. Asia-pacific accounted for about 51% of the probiotics market share in 2019. It was followed by Europe with a market share of 23% in 2019.

Major Key Players in the Probiotics Industry

DuPont(Danisco)

Chr. Hansen

Lallemand

China-Biotics

Nestle

Danone

Probi

BioGaia

Yakult

Novozymes

Valio

Glory Biotech

Ganeden

Morinaga Milk Industry

Sabinsa

Greentech

Bioriginal

Biosearch Life

UAS Laboratories

Synbiotech

