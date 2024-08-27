Probiotic Skin Care Cosmetic Product Market to Reach $981.3 Million, Globally, by 2034 at 11% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The growth of the global probiotic skin care cosmetics market is driven by rise in consumer awareness of skin health, increase in demand for natural and organic products, advancements in skincare research and the growing trend of personalized beauty solutions. In addition, the rise in prevalence of skin conditions and a preference for preventive skin care are significant factors that have contributed to the market growth.

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Probiotic Skin Care Cosmetic Product Market by Product Type (Cleaner, Moisturizer, Serum, Masks and Other), Ingredient Type (Lactobacillus, Bifidobacterium, Streptococcus, Fermented Extracts and Others), End User (Men, Women and Unisex), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Department Stores, Online Sales Channel and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2034". According to the report, the probiotic skin care cosmetic product market was valued at $320.3 million in 2023, and is estimated to reach $981.3 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 11.0% from 2024 to 2034.

Download Sample Pages of Research Overview: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A06317

Prime determinants of growth

Increase in consumer awareness about the benefits of probiotics for skin health has fueled demand, as probiotics are known to balance the skin microbiome, reduce inflammation, and enhance skin barrier function. Growing interest in natural and organic skincare products further boosts the market growth, as consumers seek gentle, effective alternatives to traditional chemical-based products. The rise of the wellness and self-care movement encourages people to invest in products promoting holistic health, including skincare. In addition, advancements in probiotic technology and research have led to innovative formulations, attracting more consumers to try these products. The influence of social media and beauty influencers has also played a significant role in raising awareness and driving trends, particularly among younger consumers. Furthermore, the expansion of e-commerce platforms has made it easier for consumers to access a wider range of probiotic skincare products, facilitating market growth.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2034 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $320.3 million Market Size in 2034 $981.3 million CAGR 11.0 % No. of Pages in Report 306 Segments Covered Product Type, Ingredient Type, End User, Distribution Channel, and Region. Drivers Increase in consumer awareness about skin microbiome health

Growth in demand for natural and organic skincare products

Rise in prevalence of skin disorders

Advancements in probiotic formulation technologies Opportunities Development of innovative probiotic-based formulations

Expansion into emerging markets Restraints High costs associated with probiotic product development

Limited shelf life of live probiotic ingredients

Competition from traditional skincare products

Procure Complete Report (306 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://tinyurl.com/yk73ub37

The moisturizer segment led the market in 2023.

By product type, the moisturizer segment held the highest market share in 2023 owing to its essential role in daily skincare routines. Moisturizers infused with probiotics offer benefits such as improved hydration, enhanced skin barrier function, and reduced inflammation, appealing to a broad consumer base. The versatility of moisturizers makes them suitable for various skin types and concerns, driving widespread usage. Additionally, the growing consumer preference for natural and effective skincare solutions has boosted demand for probiotic moisturizers. The ease of incorporating moisturizers into existing routines further contributes to their dominant market position.

The Lactobacillus segment held the highest market share in 2023.

By ingredient type, the Lactobacillus segment held the highest market share in 2023 owing to its well-documented efficacy in improving skin health. Lactobacillus helps balance the skin's microbiome, enhances hydration, and reduces inflammation, making it highly effective for various skin concerns. The gentle nature of Lactobacillus has made it suitable for sensitive skin, increasing its popularity. Moreover, extensive research supports its benefits and has boosted consumer trust & preference. The widespread use of Lactobacillus in formulations is driven by its proven ability to promote a healthy skin barrier, leading to its dominance in the probiotic skincare product market.

The women segment held the highest market share in 2023.

By end user, the women industry segment held the highest market share in 2023 due to their greater focus on skincare routines and beauty products compared to men. Women are more likely to invest in a variety of skincare products to address different concerns such as aging, acne, and overall skin health. Increased awareness about the benefits of probiotics for maintaining skin balance and improving appearance has further driven the demand. Additionally, targeted marketing campaigns and product innovations by skincare brands often cater primarily to women's preferences, enhancing their market dominance in the probiotic skincare product market.

The supermarkets and hypermarkets segment dominated the market in 2023.

By distribution channel, the supermarkets and hypermarkets segment held the highest market share in 2023. These retail formats offer a broad range of skincare products, including probiotics, in a single location, attracting a diverse customer base. The high foot traffic and wide visibility of products in these stores increase consumer exposure and impulse purchases. In addition, supermarkets and hypermarkets often provide competitive pricing and promotional offers, making these products more accessible and appealing to budget-conscious shoppers. The ability to shop for multiple items in one place enhances the overall shopping experience, contributing to higher sales.

North America led the market share in 2023.

By region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023. Growing consumer awareness of skin health benefits associated with probiotics, such as improved hydration and reduced inflammation, drives interest. A strong emphasis on natural and organic ingredients aligns with the increasing preference for clean beauty products. The rise in personalized skincare solutions also contributes, as consumers seek products tailored to their specific needs. Additionally, high disposable incomes and a robust market presence of leading skincare brands facilitate access to innovative probiotic products. Furthermore, social media and influencer endorsements further boost visibility and popularity. Collectively, these factors create a strong demand for probiotic skincare products across North America.

Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A06317

Players: -

Aurelia Probiotic Skincare

TULA Skincare

LaFlore Probiotic Skincare

AOBiome LLC

Esse Skincare

Gallinée

Glowbiotics

The Beauty Chef

Bebe & Bella

Eminence Organic Skin Care

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global probiotic skin care cosmetics market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to highlight the competitive scenario.

Recent Industry Dev

In July 2024 , TULA Life, Inc. introduced a new line of probiotic-infused serums and moisturizers, designed to cater to specific skin concerns such as redness and uneven texture. The launch is part of TULA's ongoing efforts to innovate within the probiotic skincare segment.

, TULA Life, Inc. introduced a new line of probiotic-infused serums and moisturizers, designed to cater to specific skin concerns such as redness and uneven texture. The launch is part of TULA's ongoing efforts to innovate within the probiotic skincare segment. In February 2024 , Eminence Organic Skin Care announced an expansion of its probiotic product line, incorporating new formulations targeting skin hydration and anti-aging to meet the growing demand for natural and organic skincare solutions.

, Eminence Organic Skin Care announced an expansion of its probiotic product line, incorporating new formulations targeting skin hydration and anti-aging to meet the growing demand for natural and organic skincare solutions. In November 2022 , Soufflé Beauty, a new probiotic skincare brand from Singapore that is PETA-certified cruelty-free and GMP-certified, launched in the Chinese market to increase its foothold in China .

Similar Reports We Have on Consumer Goods Industry:

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

United States

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube |

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg