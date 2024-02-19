Probe Station Market Size to Grow USD 1837.1 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 10% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Probe Station Market is Segmented by Type (Manual Probe Station, Semi Auto Probe Station, Auto Probe Station), by Application (Microelectronics, Semiconductor, Opt Electronics)

The Global Probe Station Market was valued at USD 935.5 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 1837.1 Million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Probe Station Market:

The growing need for semiconductor devices in a variety of industries, including consumer electronics, automotive, telecommunications, and healthcare, is propelling the expansion of the probe station market. The main drivers driving the market's growth include improvements in semiconductor technology, an increasing emphasis on reliability and quality control, an increase in R&D efforts, the use of automated testing solutions, and an increase in demand for wafer-level testing.

Further driving market expansion is the incorporation of cutting-edge features and technologies into probe stations to handle the escalating complexity of semiconductor devices and satisfy the demands of developing applications.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE GLOBAL PROBE STATION MARKET:

The rising need for semiconductor devices across a range of industries, including consumer electronics, automotive, telecommunications, and healthcare, is the main factor propelling the expansion of the probe station market. Modern technical developments such as computers, cellphones, Internet of Things devices, and medical equipment are all built on semiconductors. Probe stations are in high demand since the necessity for effective testing and characterization procedures grows along with the demand for these devices. Probe stations and other precise and dependable testing equipment are becoming more and more necessary due to advancements in semiconductor technology, which include the creation of smaller and more sophisticated integrated circuits (ICs).

Ensuring the quality and reliability of devices is crucial in the semiconductor industry to fulfil regulatory requirements and consumer expectations. Because they provide thorough electrical characterization, failure analysis, and parametric testing of semiconductor wafers and packaged chips, probe stations are essential tools for quality control and reliability testing. Modern probe stations with accurate measurement capabilities are in greater demand as manufacturers work to produce high-quality goods with few flaws and failures. Semiconductor makers are using robotic probe stations and other automated testing solutions more frequently in order to keep up with the increased demand for testing procedures that are quicker and more effective. Higher throughput, better precision, and less operator intervention are just a few benefits of automated probe stations, which boost output and save costs.

The need for probe stations is being driven by the trend towards wafer-level testing, in which semiconductor devices are evaluated at the wafer level prior to being divided into individual chips. Comparing wafer-level testing to more conventional package-level testing techniques yields faster testing cycles, increased throughput, and improved cost-effectiveness. Wafer-level testing solutions are becoming more and more in demand, and probe stations with sophisticated probing techniques and wafer-handling capabilities help meet this demand and expand the industry. Testing and characterization of semiconductor devices are becoming more difficult due to their growing complexity, which is typified by smaller feature sizes, increased transistor densities, and sophisticated packaging techniques.

PROBE STATION MARKET SHARE:

Robust semiconductor manufacturing activities, especially in areas like Silicon Valley in California and the semiconductor cluster in the Northeastern United States, are what define the North American probe station market. The region's innovation and technological breakthroughs are propelled by the existence of significant semiconductor businesses, research institutes, and universities. The robust need for cutting-edge electronics in sectors like aerospace, automotive, and healthcare also contributes to the North American market's growth.

Key Companies :

: Tokyo Electron Ltd

Tokyo Seimitsu

FormFactor

MPI

Electroglas

Wentworth Laboratories

Shen Zhen Sidea

Hprobe

Micronics Japan

Psaic

Lake Shore Cryotronics, Inc.

KeithLink Technology

ESDEMC Technology LLC

Semishare Electronic

KeyFactor Systems

