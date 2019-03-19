Proagrica: Making Data Connectivity Work for Agricultural Businesses

LONDON, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Proagrica, the leading provider of integrated data connectivity solutions for the agricultural sector, is on a mission: to guide the industry towards 100% connectivity and embrace the changes and benefits brought by the new data revolution.

"The industry is changing," says Jeff Bradshaw, CTO at Proagrica. "We're seeing it at manufacturer and retail level, and we're starting to see it at farm level. Businesses of all sizes are testing the limits of their current platforms and seeking better ways to integrate data to drive productivity, efficiency, deeper business partnerships and for improvements that directly bolster customer experience."

Towards 100% connectivity is focused on bringing advanced data capabilities to businesses in the agriculture supply chain, with the aim of getting business' own ERP systems connected and transacting electronically with suppliers and customers either through EDI, OCR or a Portal.

What does 100% connectivity mean for businesses?

Automated ordering: Electronic transactions remove every stage of an order that could be potentially slowed down or distorted by human input.

Quick response: Customers can receive a much faster response, with real-time updates directly from the supplier.

Improved efficiency: Eliminate the errors – and resulting costs – incurred from manual data entry

Increased customer loyalty driven by accurate inventory management, intelligent customer service and delivering new services.

Although digital solutions and business software for agribusiness have previously been available, Proagrica are the first to combine the leading tech expertise of RELX with a deep understanding and experience of the agriculture industry.

Proagrica's agriculture network is already utilized by many businesses across the world. In Europe alone, 10m messages and $750m in trade are transmitted every year via the portals and EDIs used by agriculture supply chain businesses within the network. For new users, this means connecting your business just once and instantly linking to a vast network, already populated by major players in the industry.

"Connecting to a platform not only drives immediate efficiencies" concludes Jeff Bradshaw, "but creates the opportunity to become a consumer of data creating insights into the business and a clear view of the customer. The opportunity for these insights to become new services or new ways of working is enormous and those business that grasp this opportunity will be those forging ahead in our connected world."

Proagrica helps agribusinesses become more informed, efficient and connected through improved data analytics. Find out more at www.proagrica.com/towards-100/

About Proagrica

Proagrica, part of RELX, is a global provider of independent connectivity and data-driven support solutions for the agriculture industry. We deliver actionable intelligence to drive business growth across the value chain. Our superior products and services connect and empower industry participants to address their key needs around trading, productivity and compliance.

Our solutions are built around the key competences of data connectivity and data analytics delivering seamless supply chain management, supply chain standards compliance, and customer insight and engagement, essential for businesses looking to improve their value offering and expand in the modern marketplace.

Proagrica also encompasses performance-boosting farm management software brand Farmplan, and industry-leading media platforms, including Farmers Weekly.

Proagrica.com

About Reed Business Information

Reed Business Information is a fast-growth provider of information and analytics, solving critical problems for businesses globally. Our strong global products and services hold leading positions across a wide range of industry sectors including finance, agriculture, petrochemicals and aviation where we help customers make key strategic decisions every day. RBI is part of RELX, a global provider of information and analytics for professional customers across industries.

www.reedbusiness.com

About RELX

RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The Group serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs over 30,000 people, of whom almost half are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX. The market capitalization is approximately £32.7bn, €38.2bn, $43.4bn.

www.relx.com

