Proactivity for Nutritional Interventions among Several Age Groups for Healthy Aging Shapes up Growth in Liquid Dietary Supplements Market, FDA Guidelines to Distinguish from Typical Beverages attracts Demand, TMR

- Product innovations, responsible design to enable delivery of liquid and powder formats likely to translate into deluge of demand.

- Claims of health virtues and immense support for healing properties to account notably for the liquid dietary supplements projected to be worth US$ 42.6 Bn by 2031.

ALBANY, N.Y., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To distinguish if an energy drink is a supplement or beverage, the FDA issues guidelines for manufacturers and distributors for labeling, manufacturing, and other compliance considerations. The guidance describes factors that distinguish liquid products that are dietary supplements and the ones that are conventional foods. Furthermore, the guidance reminds manufacturers and distributors of the Federal Food, drug, and Cosmetic Act pertinent to dietary supplements and beverages for their respective ingredients and labeling.

Meanwhile, liquid dietary supplements are a fast growing product segment, which includes botanically-based beverages containing acai, mangosteen, and noni. Liquid dietary supplements mostly resemble fruit juice in appearance and packaging, but may contain pharmacologically active ingredients. In fact, so far, there is lack of evidence of the human health effects or safety of these products. Regardless, product manufacturer's base their products on the results of limited research carried out so far, yet is compelling for consumers to buy these products. This substantiates how the liquid dietary supplements market stood at US$ 16.8 Bn in 2020.

Liquid Dietary Supplements Market – Key Findings of the Report

R&D for Capsule-in-Capsule Technology, Responsible Product Design to Spur Growth

Manufacturers in the liquid dietary supplements market are focusing on R&D of capsule-in-capsule technology which is promising for competitive gains. The advantage of liquid-filled hard capsules is it enables simultaneous intake of multiple fill formulations, which is a triumph for previously incompatible fills in the form of powder or liquid.

To be successful in such endeavors, manufacturers in the liquid dietary supplements market strive to use high-performance ingredients for effective liquid delivery in the required dosage. Besides this, to boost sales, manufacturers are aiming for innovations in terms of appearance, for high-glossy, pure, and crystal clear exteriors.

Apart from this, responsible product designs for liquid dietary supplements is a plus for the popularity of these products. For example, Lonza Capsules and Health Ingredients is expandinf its marketing programs for Vcaps Plus capsules. The product is distinguished for its hard capsule filled with liquid, and secured with patented sealing technology.

Trend-driven Products Innovations Amplify Demand

The increasing knowledge of health benefits of minerals is leading to their inclusion in various prepared and semi-prepared foods. For example, Seppic – a food company involved in innovations is capitalizing on this opportunity to increase their product portfolio of foods with mineral salts. This helps to serve organoleptic requirements in liquid dietary supplements.

Furthermore, innovations in liquid dietary supplements to serve dietary trends is contributing to the growth of liquid dietary supplements market. Meanwhile, to leverage the growing trend for products for beauty-from-within, pharma companies are utilizing natural, organic, and science-endorsed food ingredients to manufacture a range of dietary supplements, of liquid dietary supplements receive overwhelming support.

Claims of Health Virtues of Elderberry Syrup creates New Opportunities

The growing popularity of elderberry syrup as an herbal supplement, and increasing acceptance to treat flu is creating opportunities in the liquid dietary supplements market. Terra Firma Botanicals - a leading company in the liquid dietary supplements market is gaining recognition for its organically produced herbal extracts with elderberry syrup. The product is distinguished for being preservative-free and for not being tested on animals.

With increasing evidence of health-benefits of elderberry syrup, manufacturers in the liquid dietary supplements market are strengthened to advocate its use for skin diseases, eye, and respiratory disorders.

Liquid Dietary Supplements Market – Growth Drivers

Growing trend of healthy aging along with proactivity for nutritional interventions spells growth in liquid dietary supplements market.

Increasing evidence of health benefits of liquid dietary supplements leading to their expanded use in immunity boosting and digestive health products bolsters demand.

Liquid Dietary Supplements Market – Key Players

Herbalife International

Liquid Health Inc.

Amway

Arkopharma

DuPont de Nemours

Abbott

Bayer AG

Glanbia plc

Nature's Bounty Co

ADM

