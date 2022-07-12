PRO-TEK™ SPC ENGINEERED VINYL RANGE LAUNCHED FOR MODULAR HOUSING

London, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pro-Tek™ – The next generation engineered vinyl flooring – extended its portfolio in 2022, with the launch of the Editions collections, a range of 100% waterproof flooring with a stone plastic composite core (SPC), particularly suited to modular housing.

The Editions collection features; Classic Wood, Essential Planks, Herringbone Planks and Stone Effect Tiles, with over 36 design and colour options to suit every imaginable space. Perfect for large-scale developments and spacious rooms, it was developed with modular housing and new builds in mind. With low prices, high stock availability and bulk purchase savings, Pro-Tek™ Editions is less expensive than solid or engineered wood and other flooring options, offering a high-quality product at a cheaper cost.

Pro-Tek™ Editions is a phthalate-free stone with a robust construction, measuring 5mm in thickness and comprising five individual layers. The durable commercial-grade wear-resistant layer is 0.55mm thick, with a UV anti-scratch finish. Below the fade-resistant décor layer and luxury vinyl top layer, a highly stable and 100% waterproof core – with glueless locking system - sits above a premium IXPE foam underlay base. It works well in any space and is perfect for applications such as guesthouses, rental properties or expanded living spaces. Likewise, Pro-Tek™ Editions offers a great solution for flooring in commercial spaces such as offices, restaurants, healthcare, retail and most public spaces.

General Manager Marcus Kallmeier, commented: "In recent years, we have seen an uptake in our modular building project sales due to the durability and ease of installation of Pro-Tek™ flooring. We offer great cost savings for large modular builds and with 30+ years of experience in the industry are offering this great value product with unparalleled expertise and service. We are so confident about Pro-Tek™ as the perfect solution for modular building companies, that we have preferential rates on all our products. This is in conjunction with a lifetime warranty on residential and a 20-year warranty on commercial builds."

Pro-Tek™ is a leading range of engineered vinyl and offers great value with large project pricing available on request. All Pro-Tek™ Editions designs are third-party ISO accredited. To find out more, please visit https://pro-tek-flooring.com/ or contact Marcus Kallmeier on marketing@protekflooring.co.uk or 020 3917 5550.

