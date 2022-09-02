PRO-TEK™ ENGINEERED VINYL FLOORING AMONG 118 EXHIBITORS AT THE 2022 OFFSITE EXPO IN COVENTRY

LONDON, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pro-Tek™ Engineered Vinyl will be joining an amazing list of more than 118 exhibitors at the 2022 Offsite Expo, September 20 -21, at the Building Society Arena in Coventry.

OFFSITE EXPO 2022 is one of the most comprehensive offsite manufacturer and component supplier trade shows, bringing together change drivers in the construction sector. The event will be hosted over two days showcasing a broad spectrum of panelised, volumetric modular solutions, pod and prefabricated MEP solutions, as well as the latest in Digital and BIM technology.

Manufacturer of Luxury Vinyl Flooring in the UK

"We are very excited about exhibiting at Offsite Expo. With so many of our partners and leading modular and offsite companies attending we know the show is a great place to meet our broader networks and are looking forward to discussing key industry topics " says Marcus Kallmeier, Pro-Tek™ Director.

A leading manufacturer of Luxury Vinyl Flooring in the UK, Pro-Tek™ will be featuring the 'Editions' range of premium engineered click vinyl across four collections; Classic Wood, Essential Planks, Herringbone Planks and, Stone Effect Tiles. Visitors to stand D01 can avail of preferential pricing for large projects and Pro-Tek™is also offering a prize draw of a bottle of premium champagne through a business card raffle.

The Editions flooring range is particularly suited to modular housing. With a 100% waterproof core constructed from a stone plastic composite (SPC), this easy-to-maintain and durable floor is also one of the most cost-effective on the market. With low prices, high stock availability and bulk purchase savings, Pro-Tek™ Editions is considerably less expensive than solid or engineered wood and other flooring options, offering a high-quality product at a cheaper cost.

The product is easy to fit with a patented Uniclic® click locking system and built-in underlay, saving time and construction costs. It also, and delivers many years of reliable service in homes or business premises without fading or losing its showroom quality.

Visit stand D01 to meet face-to-face with the team, and discuss opportunities for flooring for modular builds and all preferential pricing.

Registration for the 2022 Offsite Expo is now open. Go to https://pro-tek-flooring.com to register. See full details at https://www.offsite-expo.co.uk.

