Pro Plus: BRITS' ABILITY TO CONCENTRATE HAS PLUMMETED SINCE PANDEMIC 1 in 10 Workers in Trouble with Their Boss Due to Lack of Focus

Brits are finding it harder than ever to pay attention with two in five (41%) admitting their ability to concentrate has significantly worsened since the pandemic, reveals new research from energy and focus brand Pro Plus®.

LONDON, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockdown may be a distant memory, but it has left a severe inability to focus in its wake. Many adults say they are unable to keep their attention on a single task and this is significantly impacting their work and home life.

The deterioration in concentration levels has not gone unnoticed by our bosses, with more than 1 in 10 (13%) people reporting they have been reprimanded for it. This number increases to 1 in 5 (21%) adults whose family members have commented on their lack of focus.

The Pro Plus® research reveals that levels of focus vary throughout the week and indicates that we should schedule important jobs for Monday mornings; Brits feel their sharpest between 9am to 12pm on Mondays. Concentration levels dip on Tuesdays and Thursdays, followed by a burst of productivity on Fridays.

The survey also shows that:

Meetings longer than 30 minutes see us quickly lose focus

Even during enjoyable activities, like watching films, concentration drops after 59 minutes

Lack of sleep is a leading cause of focus failure, with nearly half (49%) of women suffering from tiredness compared to just over a quarter (27%) of men

Working in education is one of the most exhausting industries, with half (50%) of teachers feeling the effects of tiredness

Commenting on the deprivation of focus, neuroscientist and author of Sort Your Brain Out, Dr Jack Lewis says:

"Today's world is full of distractions, making staying focused on the task at hand harder than ever. Undoubtedly, our growing dependence on technology has contributed to the decline of our attention spans, but the past few years have also had a subtle yet significant effect on our cognitive abilities. According to Pro Plus®'s survey, getting a good night's sleep is a priority with 32% attributing lack of focus to poor sleep, but focus is also affected by boredom (20%), noisy spaces (16%) and hunger (15%). Sustaining focus can, in fact, be a skill, so understanding what affects you personally can help you overcome the obstacles in concentration. Try taking note of what you're feeling or what is going on around you when you tend to lose focus to help you find your triggers."

Claire Campbell, Pro Plus® Senior Brand Manager, adds:

"Our research shows that 3 in 4 Brits suffer from low concentration and it's affecting our work, home and social lives. We're seeing a 'distraction epidemic' and this has driven Pro Plus® to investigate the impact of poor attention levels on our lives, and to explore ways to help the nation find its focus."

Pro Plus® Ultra contains a blend of performance enhancing ingredients; from slow-release caffeine for long-lasting concentration, to B vitamins for reducing tiredness and fatigue, and stress-relieving adaptogenic benefits of ashwagandha.

Pro Plus® commissioned survey of 1,002 UK adults. Additional statistics available upon request.

Pro Plus® Ultra contains unique blend of performance ingredients to aid with focus and productivity: Slow-Release Caffeine to improve concentration, the adaptogen Ashwagandha to balance the mind and body, Vitamins B6 & B12 to reduce tiredness and fatigue, Ginseng supporting cognitive function and Guarana as a natural caffeine source.

