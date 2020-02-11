PRN Announces iDKlic Opening Belgium-Based Pharmacy Retail Technology Showroom

The showroom features best-in-class scalable digital technology designed to enhance physical pharmacies and health and wellness stores. A showroom visitor can experience in-store digital solutions that span the entire shopper journey such as: large-format digital window displays that draw shoppers into the space by highlighting data-driven daily offers and specials; lift and learn fixtures designed to support product discovery and comparison; and interactive symptom-checker kiosks that recommend cold and flu products with patient symptoms.

"We set out to simulate a truly smart store, showing how digital technology can transform traditional pharmacies into Pharmacy 3.0 — generating more traffic, offering better guidance for customers, connecting the physical store to digital and mobile, and using interactivity to personalize the shopper experience," states Jean-Charles Figoni, Founder and CEO of iDKlic.

Kevin Carbone, CEO of PRN Health, added, "What's most exciting is that iDKlic has assembled advanced digital marketing solutions that address all key market trends and enhance the entire customer journey. Their Pharmacy Retailer Digital Center of Excellence shows how intelligent visual display can impact sales and engagement at every step in the pharmacy shopper journey, even down to understanding operations and customer behavior through STRATACACHE's proprietary Walkbase in-store analytics platform. It's truly state-of-the-art."

About iDKlic, a PRN Health company

With deployed solutions in over 1,500 pharmacies across Europe, iDKlic is a leader in creating and scaling next generation digital experiences for leading health care retailers. iDKlic's proprietary digital experiences address today's shopper needs – improving the shopping experience, increasing brand awareness, and lifting product sales. Founded in 2006 by Jean-Charles Figoni and Miriam Taub, iDKlic is a PRN Health company based in Brussels, Belgium.

About PRN Health, a STRATACACHE company

PRN Health delivers personalized in-store digital shopper solutions for wellness retailers and brands. Our solutions and services improve compliance scores, drive in-store conversion, and support shopper well-being. With PRN Health, pharmacy shoppers, retailers and suppliers receive an engaging in-store experience backed by deep customer insights.

About STRATACACHE

STRATACACHE, Inc. is the leading provider of intelligent digital signage, digital merchandising, mobile enablement, and rich media customer engagement at retail. These solutions help influence customers at the point-of-decision, generating new sales opportunities and enhanced retail profitability.

