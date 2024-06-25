Private Sector Pushes Forward Amid US-China AI Regulation Disputes

USA News Group Commentary

VANCOUVER, BC, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- USA News Group – The global economy is witnessing an arms race in artificial intelligence (AI), which is raising concerns for national security, and need for government regulation. In particular, tensions are rising between China and the United States, in where the US has cited "misuse of AI" by China, prompting calls for restrictions. Both governments are also using government subsidies to spur new advancements. However, China is not taking the threat of restriction on tech investments lightly, warning the US it's ready to fight back, taking measures of its own. All the while, the private sector is continuing its momentum, with big tech giants leading the way in investing in AI startups, while other developers continue to make progress of their own with new developments coming recently from Avant Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI), Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ: ARM), Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR), and Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU).

Renowned for its cutting-edge AI innovations, Avant Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI) has continued to develop and enhance its flagship product, Avant AI™. This advanced AI system, known for its machine and deep learning prowess, is versatile and applicable to numerous industries.

Recently, Avant made a strategic move by signing a Binding Letter of Intent (BLOI) with Flow Wave, LLC (FW), a leading company in immersible computer server technology based in Florida. This agreement enables Avant to purchase up to 50 state-of-the-art immersible computer servers from FW, in a deal worth $50 million.

"Avant's revolutionary AI software platform is poised to transform the landscape of data center management," said William Hisey, CEO of Avant. "By integrating proprietary machine learning algorithms with open-source innovations into these servers, Avant is developing a highly intelligent system designed to optimize resource allocation, enhance performance, and drive unprecedented levels of efficiency and automation. This marks the beginning of a new era for Avant Technologies, positioning us at the forefront of the supercomputer-driven data center industry and setting new standards for managing and storing AI applications."

Designed for intensive AI and machine learning tasks, Flow Wave Immersible AI Supercomputer Servers offer robust processing power for faster and more efficient data analysis. Their innovative cooling technology is energy-efficient, saving costs and minimizing environmental impact. Additionally, these compact servers are easy to install, making them ideal for data centers with limited space, and their durable design ensures longevity and reduced maintenance needs.

To address the challenges of the digital era, Avant plans to acquire up to 50 of these high-performance servers. Their advanced cooling capabilities enhance performance while conserving energy, reflecting Avant's commitment to delivering superior AI infrastructure and optimizing efficiency. Further details about the transaction will be provided once the final agreement is confirmed.

After a recent record-setting rally, the CEO of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ: ARM) says the AI Boom is just beginning. The chip designer is on pace to launch new AI chips in 2025, according to a report from Nikkei Asia in May. As per the report, Arm will set up an AI chip division and aim to build a prototype by spring 2025. The move is part of SoftBank Group (which owns a 90% stake in Arm) CEO Masayoshi Son's 10 trillion yen ($64 billion) push to transform Arm into a sprawling AI powerhouse.

Earlier this June, Reuters reported that Arm expects 100 billion Arm devices will be ready for AI by the end of 2025, according Rene Haas, CEO of Arm at the Computex forum in Taipei. In fact, Haas stated he and his company aim to gain more than 50% of the Windows PC market. To date, Microsoft has pledged to support its alternative technology to Advanced Micro Devices and Intel's x86 technology. To achieve this, the company is developing a comprehensive suite of software developer tools designed to facilitate the creation of programs that run on Arm-based chips.

"Arm's market share in Windows - I think, truly, in the next five years, it could be better than 50%," said Haas in an interview with Reuters. "They've (Microsoft) gone way beyond anything they had (in developer tools) and they really picked it up in the last couple of years. They are very, very much committed from a software standpoint."

Leading enterprise AI decisioning and workflow automation platform provider Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA) recently announced an expansion of its Pega GenAI capabilities to connect to Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Google Cloud's Large Language Models (LLMs). The new features enable Pega clients to seamlessly integrate generative AI technologies from AWS and Google Cloud into their decision-making processes and workflows within the Pega Platform.

"The generative AI market is evolving rapidly as are generative AI strategies," said Don Schuerman, Chief Technology Officer of Pega. "Clients know the best model for them will depend on a variety of factors, including their own strategy and infrastructure, effectiveness, performance, speed, trust, and cost, so having choice is key. The extension of these relationships underline Pega's commitment to becoming the workflow backbone for generative AI solutions to enable truly transformational change for our clients. Our trusted partners play an important role in helping us to deliver these outcomes."

Enterprises using Pega for generative AI-enhanced development, engagement, service, and back-to-front office operations will gain from unified governance, auditability, and controls across all AI applications within their workflows. Pega GenAI is accessible to all Pega clients via Pega Cloud.

Data management specialists Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) have recently been announced as a strategic partner with the US-led global joint venture Starlab Space LLC (Starlab Space), which involves Voyager Space, Airbus, Mitsubishi Corporation, and MDA Space. As per the deal, Palantir will be the exclusive supplier of enterprise-wide software data management solutions for the Starlab commercial space station.

Palantir's AI-driven software optimizes space architecture by providing adaptable solutions from ground to edge, ensuring resilient and effective space capabilities. Collaborating with Starlab Space, Palantir will utilize digital twins and AI to enhance Starlab's operations, optimizing resource allocation, mission planning, and system performance. This partnership aims to reduce operational costs, streamline on-board operations, and extend the lifespan of critical components through predictive maintenance. Additionally, Ground Predictive Processing will enhance on-board research by modeling the microgravity environment and conducting pre-launch analysis.

"Starlab is a commercial leader working to solve some of the most complex engineering and operational challenges in the exploration of space," said Alexander C. Karp, Co-Founder and CEO of Palantir Technologies. "We could not be more enthusiastic about our partnership as we work to extend our competitive edge through the provision of decisive and real-time intelligence around the world and in space."

China's Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) recently introduced its AI and Agent-Driven Innovations at an annual mobile ecosystem event at the end of May, that the company believes can transform mobile experience. Among the advancements presented were developments across a range of its mobile products, including Baidu Search, Baidu Wenku, and the Baidu App, all seamlessly integrated with LLMs and its proprietary AI-powered ERNIE agents.

"Agent means productivity," said Jackson He, Senior Corporate Vice President of Baidu and General Manager of Baidu's Mobile Ecosystem Group (MEG), in his keynote speech, dubbed "Making agents accessible to everyone" at the conference. "[With agents], everyone can create and be equipped with superpowers. This is an era where everyone has a chance to rise - everyone can participate and create"

Source: https://usanewsgroup.com/2023/10/26/unlocking-the-trillion-dollar-ai-market-what-investors-need-to-know/

DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this publication should be considered as personalized financial advice. We are not licensed under securities laws to address your particular financial situation. No communication by our employees to you should be deemed as personalized financial advice. Please consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decision. This is a paid advertisement and is neither an offer nor recommendation to buy or sell any security. We hold no investment licenses and are thus neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice. The content in this report or email is not provided to any individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. USA News Group is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market IQ Media Group, Inc. ("MIQ"). MIQ has been paid a fee for Avant Technologies Inc. advertising and digital media from the company directly. There may be 3rd parties who may have shares Avant Technologies Inc., and may liquidate their shares which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock. This compensation constitutes a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Because of this conflict, individuals are strongly encouraged to not use this publication as the basis for any investment decision. The owner/operator of MIQ own shares of Avant Technologies Inc. which were purchased as a part of a private placement. MIQ reserves the right to buy and sell, and will buy and sell shares of Avant Technologies Inc. at any time thereafter without any further notice. We also expect further compensation as an ongoing digital media effort to increase visibility for the company, no further notice will be given, but let this disclaimer serve as notice that all material disseminated by MIQ has been approved by the above mentioned company; this is a paid advertisement, and we own shares of the mentioned company that we will sell, and we also reserve the right to buy shares of the company in the open market, or through further private placements and/or investment vehicles. While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in our newsletter is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Also, because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment.