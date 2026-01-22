Private Equity Market to Exceed USD 37 Trillion by 2031 Globally, Led by Buyout Strategies and Large-Cap Deals, Reports Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the private equity market size stood at USD 19.96 trillion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 37.85 trillion by 2031, reflecting a CAGR of 13.65%. This growth highlights the market's evolution from a niche asset class into a mainstream investment channel attracting diverse investors worldwide. Record dry-powder levels are enabling firms to pursue new opportunities, while strong deal activity continues across key regions and sectors. With robust capital deployment and strategic acquisitions, private equity is increasingly shaping global investment dynamics and positioning itself as a critical avenue for long-term value creation.

Regional Market Outlook

North America: The region continues to lead the private equity market, supported by deep capital markets, stable regulatory frameworks, and diverse sector opportunities. U.S. activity is driven by public-to-private acquisitions, infrastructure investments, and corporate carve-outs, while Canada's resource sector and Mexico's manufacturing ecosystem add diversification. Cross-border M&A is gaining momentum, fueled by near-shoring trends, and liquidity remains robust through IPOs, secondary sales, and a thriving secondary-market ecosystem.

Europe: Investment and exit activity are experiencing a strong rebound, led by industrial automation, climate-tech, digital services, and renewable energy. Artificial intelligence funding is accelerating, highlighting a shift toward long-term growth sectors. The U.K. is preparing new platforms to broaden retail participation in private equity, while Southern Europe benefits from tourism recovery and EU Green Deal initiatives that support infrastructure projects. Together, these trends help Europe maintain its strategic relevance despite financing costs and geopolitical challenges.

Major Drivers of the Private Equity Market

Growing Interest in Private Equity Among Long-Term Investors

Pension funds and sovereign wealth investors are increasingly allocating capital to private equity, drawn by its potential to hedge against market volatility and inflation. These long-term investors participate in direct deals and co-investments, shaping fund economics and accelerating execution. Their steady capital commitments help sustain fundraising and provide a reliable foundation for the private equity market, even during challenging macroeconomic conditions.

Surge in Uninvested Capital Drives Deal Activity

Abundant dry powder is creating pressure on fund managers to deploy capital efficiently. Investment teams are speeding up due diligence and pursuing larger transactions, while mid-market specialists benefit from less competition. In sectors like healthcare and B2B software, plentiful capital encourages sellers to enter the market earlier, supporting a steady flow of deals. Funds are also exploring joint investments and structured pricing to manage risk while maintaining returns.

Major Segments Driving Market Growth

By Fund Type

Buyout & Growth

Venture Capital

Mezzanine & Distressed

Secondaries & Fund of Funds

By Sector

Technology (Software)

Healthcare

Real Estate and Services

Financial Services

Industrials

Consumer & Retail

Energy & Power

Media & Entertainment

Telecom

Others (Transportation, etc.)

By Investments

Large Cap

Upper Middle Market

Lower Middle Market

Small & SMID

By Geography

North America

South America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Overview – Private Equity Industry

Study Period 2020-2031 Market Size Forecast USD 37.85 billion (2031) Industry Expansion CAGR of 13.65% during 2026-2031 Largest Market North America continues to dominate the global market Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific projected to witness the fastest growth rate



