Prisma Photonics Raises $30M to Scale AI-Driven Fiber Sensing Platform for Power Grid and Security Infrastructure

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prisma Photonics, a deep-tech company transforming existing optical fiber into the world's most advanced infrastructure monitoring platform, announced today the closing of an oversubscribed $30M growth round, bringing its total capital raised to $80 million. The round was led by Protego Ventures, with participation of Adara Ventures and the investment arm of a leading Latin America Transmission operator, alongside continued support from Insight Partners, Chione Switzerland, and SE Ventures (Schneider Electric's venture arm).

Prisma Photonics' AI-driven Hyper-Scan Fiber-Sensing™ platform has already been deployed across thousands of kilometers of critical infrastructure worldwide, among them are 15 Tier-1 Transmission System Operators in the U.S. and Europe. By converting existing optical fibers into massive, real-time sensor networks, Prisma Photonics combines advanced optical fiber sensing with proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) to detect, classify, and localize events with meter-level accuracy across hundreds of kilometers—whether it's an intrusion at a secured perimeter, a congested power grid, a wildfire threat along a high-voltage power line, or protecting long remote boundaries. As the system processes more data from diverse deployments, its AI models continuously improve, creating a powerful network effect and long-term technology moat.

"Prisma Photonics has demonstrated exceptional innovation in transforming existing fiber infrastructure into powerful monitoring systems," said Lee Moser, Managing Partner at Protego Ventures. "Their proven technology platform addresses critical needs across multiple infrastructure sectors, from physical security to grid resilience. We're excited to support their expansion as they protect increasingly vital infrastructure worldwide."

The raise will accelerate Prisma Photonics' scale-up journey and growth in the U.S. and Europe and fuel its expansion into Latin America, where utilities are racing to integrate renewable energy while addressing aging transmission systems.

"Prisma Photonics has already proven its value to U.S. and European utilities," said Alberto Echeverri, Partner at Adara Ventures. "Now it's poised to support operators in emerging markets where there is tremendous potential for advanced grid technologies. We are proud to support the team as they work to unlock new capacity, reduce risks, and drive the energy transition forward."

"Critical infrastructure everywhere is under strain—whether from security threats, extreme weather, or the energy transition," said Dr. Eran Inbar, CEO of Prisma Photonics. "Our AI capabilities allow us to translate raw optical fiber signals into actionable intelligence in real time. That means our technology can protect a military installation one day, and optimize renewable energy integration the next. This funding accelerates our mission to make the world's infrastructure safer, smarter, and more resilient."

Prisma Photonics revolutionizes infrastructure monitoring by using optical fibers to monitor critical infrastructure like power grids, oil & gas pipelines, secured compounds, and military perimeters across thousands of kilometers—eliminating the need for traditional sensors. Its Hyper-Scan Fiber-Sensing™ technology, powered by advanced AI and machine learning, enables operators to detect, classify, and respond to threats with unprecedented accuracy and speed. With every new deployment, Prisma Photonics' AI models learns and improve, creating a compounding advantage and defensible data moat. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Tel Aviv with offices in the United States and Europe, Prisma Photonics is led by an expert team with a proven track record in building and scaling deep-tech companies.

Protego Ventures, founded by Lital Leshem and Lee Moser, is an Israel-based venture capital fund dedicated to addressing today's most urgent defense and security challenges. Against the backdrop of growing geopolitical instability in the Middle East and Eastern Europe, the global defense landscape has shifted dramatically, creating an urgent demand for innovative solutions. As a pioneering fund in this sector, Protego Ventures invests in early-growth companies developing breakthrough technologies across key areas, including aerial defense, AI and machine learning, critical infrastructure, advanced sensors, drones, UAVs, and USVs. For more information, visit: https://www.protego.vc/

Adara Ventures is a leading European venture capital firm specializing in deep tech investments. Founded in 2005, the firm manages over €350 million in assets and has a track record of helping high-potential innovators achieve global success. Adara's portfolio focuses on innovative companies in areas such as cybersecurity, data applications and infrastructure, hardware components, digital health, space tech, and energy transition technologies. For more information, visit www.adara.vc .

