Prisma Photonics Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Reshaping Fiber Optics-powered Surveillance Systems with Its Hyper-Scan Fiber-Sensing Technology

While traditional distributed fiber-optic sensing systems require massive and lengthy installation and present high false alarm rates and a low probability of detection, Prisma Photonics's platform provides unparalleled sensory performance. The technology has a robust signal-to-noise ratio, which supports higher detection capabilities while decreasing false alarm rates. It exclusively uses the pre-deployed fiber optics cables (without a performance degradation) in and around infrastructures, eliminating the need to install new fiber optic cables and making its solutions sensor-free. Once deployed, Prisma Photonics' system with its smart classification machine learning algorithms, allows for a fast, accurate, and robust monitoring and surveillance – a comprehensive solution.

"Prisma Photonics' technology instantly detects and classifies events or interferences, such as a person running, mechanical digging, or a passing vehicle. This distinctive capability delivers a higher probability of detection and eliminates false positives in any environment," said Avi Kalo, Senior Consultant. "The company provides a solution for each infrastructure; these include, among others, PrismaPower™ for overhead electrical power transmission networks, PrismaFlow™ for oil and gas pipelines, PrismaHedge™ for Perimeter surveillance and PrismaShield™ for border control and detection."

PrismaShield™, in particular, can identify the acoustic signature of each event at or near the border at a resolution that aids the classification of events and locations with unprecedented accuracy. High sensitivity allows the solution to establish correct identifications of critical events and activities, such as pedestrians near or crossing fenced borders, light or heavy vehicles (cars, trucks), mechanical digging, any suspicious activity or acts of vandalism, and drones flying overhead. Enabled by Prisma Photonics' technology, the platform provides command and control teams with a plug-and-play option that does away with the need for numerous underground discrete sensors.

"Prisma Photonics' data-as-a-service business model gives utility owners a 'pay-as-you-grow' payment option with no upfront costs or commitment. Prisma Photonics' has proved its ability to partner with large system integrators in any infrastructure sector," noted Kalo. "The company's customer base extends to tier-1 organizations in the United States, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. This wide footprint and strong customer focus are greatly enhancing its potential to become one of the top industry leaders in fiber optics sensing."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to a company that develops a pioneering technology that not only enhances current products but also enables the development of new products and applications. The award recognizes the high market acceptance potential of the recipient's technology.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Prisma Photonics Ltd.

Prisma Photonics makes physical infrastructure smarter, using a 'sensor free' approach. Based on next-generation fiber sensing, Prisma Photonics leverages any pre-installed fiber optic cables to monitor long-running infrastructures such as oil&gas pipelines, electrical transmission lines, borders, railroads, highways, and other utilities. The solution covers a wide variety of safety, security, preventive/predictive maintenance use cases.

Prisma Photonics was incorporated in 2017 by entrepreneurs highly experienced in lasers, optical fibers, algorithms, and machine learning. Contact us at info@prismaphotonics.com

