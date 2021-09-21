Priority Software Named a Niche Player in 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises Report

Leading global ERP software vendor identified in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant

for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Priority Software Ltd., a leading global provider of business management solutions, today announced that it has been recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises.1 In this report, Gartner identifies ten providers of Cloud ERP solutions for product-centric enterprises, and this year marks the first time that Priority Software has been identified in the Magic Quadrant report. As cited in this Gartner report, "The core capabilities of product-centric cloud ERP suites include operational ERP and financial management functionality."

According to the report, "By 2023, organizations that have successfully renovated their ERP platforms will achieve at least a 40% improvement in IT agility to deliver business outcomes, and 60% of product-centric enterprises will utilize standardized ERP capabilities on a composable ERP platform". The report further states, "By 2024, 60% of enterprise SaaS applications will be composed from business capabilities that provide data, analytical insight and operational application services."

Ideal for growing businesses, Priority cloud ERP is highly flexible and scalable, enabling an organization's gradual, steady development from a few, to several thousand users on the same platform. Powered by innovation, Priority cloud ERP enables a holistic view of business processes, with the latest software versions updated in real-time. Smooth, uninterrupted service is backed by Priority's secure and risk-free cloud environment, compliant with SOC 1 and ISO 27001, to ensure that sensitive business data is fully protected. Full system access from any mobile device or tablet enables Priority cloud ERP users to 'carry their business with them,' anywhere, and at any time. With easy and seamless implementation, Priority cloud ERP gets businesses up and running, fast, while enjoying the benefits of reduced operating costs and overall expenses.

Priority ERP's system functionality covers all the core elements of traditional ERP, with primary modules including manufacturing, finance, warehousing and logistics, human resources, project management Customer Relationship Management (CRM), and more. Priority also offers enablers to integrate and customize the system, such as BPM tools, REST APIs, SDK, and a Mobile Application Generator, an innovative tool designed to develop mobile applications.

"We are honored to be included in this 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises report, and believe our recognition reinforces Priority's longstanding commitment to helping companies grow their business," said Sagive Greenspan, CEO at Priority Software. "We continue to invest heavily in our cloud-based ERP solutions, consistently adding innovation, new and enhanced features, functionality, and integration capabilities, to enable our customers to effectively manage and control their end-to-end operational business processes."

About Priority Software



Priority Software provides flexible, end-to-end business management solutions for organizations of all sizes in a wide range of industries, from a fully featured ERP platform serving multinational corporations, to small and growing businesses. Recognized by top industry analysts and professionals for its product innovation, Priority improves business efficiency and the customer experience, providing real-time access to business data and insights in the cloud, on premise, and on-the-go. With offices in the US, UK, Belgium and Israel, and a global network of business partners, Priority enables 75,000 customers in 40 countries to manage and grow their business. For more information, visit www.priority-software.com.

