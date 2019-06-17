Printed Electronics Market to Implement Increased Usage of Polymer, Paper and Oligomers as Raw Materials for Production Till 2025 | Million Insights

FELTON, California, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Printed electronics is a method use for creating electrical devices on various substrates. In 2015, Printed Electronics Market size was valued at USD 3.02 billion and products are expected to gain traction resulting in significant growth of industry. The advantages such as low cost, flexibility, stretch ability and portability will lead to market growth.

The use of IoT is providing growth opportunities across the sector. The adoption of OLED display and RFID devices is constantly increasing owing to its higher efficiency, low cost and low power usage. The use of polymer, paper and oligomers in production of printed electronics will have positive impact on industry.

The organizations are investing heavily on R&D resulting in continuous development of new products and innovations have enhanced existing abilities that are used across various fields. Printed electronics have undergone continuous upgrade and improvisation.

The major players in industry are focusing on strategic initiative such as mergers and acquisition to increase their market share in emerging economies of Asia pacific regions. The manufacturer implements technology on different products such as display devices, smartphones based on necessity for sales purpose.

Asia pacific regions such as India, Taiwan, china and other regions is witnessing great demand for printed electronics technology and is predicted to dominate in coming period. Thin film Electronics ASA has signed agreement with CynMetrik for distribution.

Material Insights

The market is segmented based on material that include different components such as conductive inks and substrates. The ink segment will be major revenue generating segment and will dominate over forecast period.

The numerous benefits and vast application of printed electronics will drive the market in forecast period. Thus, the segment will contribute to growth of overall market. The use of nano imprint lithography technology is anticipated to have positive impact on market.

Technology Insights

Flexographic technologies, screen, inkjet and gravure are various technology used in printed electronics. In 2015, the screen printing technology segment dominated in terms of revenue and is expected to dominate in next six years.

Inkjet printing technology will witness growth over CAGR of 20% in coming period. The advantages such as low wastage and material consumption, low initial setup cost and flexibility will help in growth of segment.

Devices Insights

The devices market is divided into photovoltaic, display devices, lighting, RFID and others. In 2015, the photovoltaic devices and display devices contributed largely in market share and will maintain its dominance over forecast period. The growing demand for active clothing, smart labels, flexible displays and animated posters animated and decorative posters is expected to boost the growth of printed electronics market.

The RFID device has its application in packaging sector which will drive this segment across globe. The demand for RFID devices is increasing in packaging sectors because of its advantages such as reliability, accuracy, authenticity and low cost. The segment will have highest CAGR from 2016 to 2025.

Regional Insights

In 2015, the Asia Pacific regional market dominated industry in terms of revenue. Increase in adoption of printed technology by end user resulted in spectacular growth. The boost in electronic manufacturing sector in this region will have a positive impact on printed electronics market

Increased investment in R&D and adoption of technology will fuel the North American and European regions market growth. The use of various technologies in industrial application such as lighting, photovoltaic and RFID are important factors in steady growth of industry. The region is estimated to witness significant growth over forecast period.

Competitive Insights

BASF SE, PARC, DuPont, Molex, Inc., and E-Ink Holdings, Inc., are major players in industry. The key players are competing for understanding the market and establishing domination by investing in R&D, innovative product launches, and better printing capabilities.

