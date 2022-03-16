Printed Electronics Market | Size, Shares, Key Players, COVID-19 Impact | To Rapid Growth USD 35.2 Billion Earnings By 2028: Industry Trends, Forecast Report by Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, according to report of Zion Market Research, Printed Electronics industry accumulated revenue worth about US$ 10.26 billion in 2021 and is slated to amass ROI about US$ 35.2 billion by 2028. In addition to this, Printed Electronics market is prognosis to record CAGR of almost 22.4% in 2022-2028. Apparently, growth of printed electronics market over forecast timespan is subject to rise in IoT penetration in various applications. Apart from this, humungous demand for upgraded OLED displays and printed RFID equipment resulting in adoption of printed electronics technology will drive market trends. Low production cost, need for enhanced efficacy, and reduction in power usage will create huge demand for printed electronics techniques in automotive & transportation sectors. For instance, low cost of printed electronics facilitating volume fabrication in RFID systems enables contactless documentation in transport & trading activities. Another significant application of printing electronics is to print on flexible substrates allowing electronics to be put on curved façades. Citing an instance, printing solar panels on roof tops of vehicles.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled as "Printed Electronics Market- By Material (Substrates, Plastic, Glass, Paper, Inks, Dielectric Inks, And Conductive Inks), By Technology (Flexography, Ink-Jet Printing, Gravure Printing, And Screen Printing), And By Application (Displays, OLEDS, Sensors, And PVs): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, And Forecast, 2022–2028" into their research database.

Printed Electronics Market: Overview

Printed electronics is a set of printing procedures that are utilized in developing electrical equipment on various kinds of substrates. Moreover, printing electronics makes use of common printing device fit for describing patterns on materials including inkjet, screen printing, gravure, flexography, and offset lithography. In addition to this, printed electronics are low cost methods which help optical inks deposition on substrates including resistors, thin film transistors, resistors, capacitors, and coils. Most common applications of printed electronics are flexible displays, active clothing, smart labels, and decorative & animated posters. Benefits of using printed electronics include reduced costs, ease in manufacture, and ease of integration.

Industry Dynamics:

Printed Electronics Market: Growth Dynamics

Rise in demand for printed electronics methods in automotive & transportation sector will drive market trends. Moreover, printed electronics find slew of applications in automotive sector due to its flexibility, thinness, and robust features. In addition to this, printed electronics have proved beneficial for various vehicle manufacturers for producing OLED-driven display panels & lightening in automobiles, conductive elements in vehicle seats, and printed sensors. This has favored growth of printed electronics market.

Restraints: High investment costs of printed electronics as well as costs incurred on importing raw materials & equipment for research on printed electronics can prove as a deterrent to growth of printed electronics market in coming years. Development of novel techniques requires precision equipment and trained workforce which also adds to overall costs on printed electronics activities.

List of Key Players of Printed Electronics Market:

Novaled AG

Blue Spark technologies

Nano Solar Inc.

BASF SE

eMagin Corp.

Kovio Inc.

Aveso Group

Printechnologics GMBH

Polyic Gmbh & Co. Kg

Toppan Forms (HK) Limited

Sipix Imaging Inc.

E Ink Holdings Inc.

Key Industry Insights & Finding of the Printed Electronics Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Printed Electronics Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 22.4% (2022-2028).

(2022-2028). Through the primary research, it was established that the Printed Electronics Market was valued approximately USD 10.26 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly USD 35.2 billion by 2028.

in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly by 2028. Asia Pacific is a manufacturing hub for electronic equipment and this has boosted expansion of printed electronics market in Asia Pacific zone.

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Printed Electronics Market?

What are the key driving factors propelling the Printed Electronics Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the Printed Electronics Market Industry?

What segments does the Printed Electronics Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Printed Electronics Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 10.26 Billion Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 35.2 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 22.4% 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Novaled AG, Blue Spark technologies, Nano Solar Inc., BASF SE, eMagin Corp., Kovio Inc., Aveso Group, Printechnologics GMBH, Polyic Gmbh & Co. Kg, Toppan Forms (HK) Limited, Sipix Imaging Inc., and E Ink Holdings Inc. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/386

Regional Dominance:

Asia Pacific Printed Electronics Market Revenue To Escalate Over 2022-2028

Growth of printed electronics market in Asia Pacific over next few years can be credited to rise in acceptance of printed electronics methods in consumer products. In addition to this, Asia Pacific is a manufacturing hub for electronic equipment and this has boosted expansion of printed electronics market in Asia Pacific zone. A prominent increment in funding of research activities pertaining to printed electronics in sub-continent has enhanced demand for printed electronics methods in various sectors in sub-continent.

Global Printed Electronics Market is segmented as follows:

Printed Electronics Market: By Material Outlook (2022-2028)

Substrates

Plastic

Glass

Paper

Inks

Dielectric Inks

Conductive Inks

Printed Electronics Market: By Technology Outlook (2022-2028)

Flexography

Ink-jet Printing

Gravure Printing

Screen Printing

Printed Electronics Market: By Application Outlook (2022-2028)

Displays

OLEDS

Sensors

PVs

Printed Electronics Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

