Printed Electronics Market Attract Prominent Business Prospects with Rising Adoption of Wearable Devices, States TMR Analysis

02 Jun, 2022, 13:30 BST
- The global printed electronics market is expected to be valued at US$ 51.95 Bn by 2031
- The expansion of packaging and retail industries in Asia Pacific is bolstering the growth in printed electronics market
ALBANY, N.Y., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global printed electronics market is estimated to register growth at a CAGR of 19.6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031, as per an assessment by Transparency Market Research (TMR).
The rising trend of using wearable devices and thinner electronics is resulting into a surge in the printed electronics applications in order to develop electronic skin patches, flexible keyboards, and antennas. Moreover, the technology is being increasingly utilized in applications such as innovative labels and packaging, interactive books and posters, and flexible screens. This wide range of applications is expected to generate profitable prospects in the global printed electronics market.
Several emerging economies around the world are increasing R&Ds in order to develop advanced electronics that can help in incorporation of the artificial intelligence in varied handheld devices. This factor is anticipated to boost the growth in the printed electronics market.
Printed Electronics Market: Key Findings
- Printed electronics are being utilized across a wide range of industries owing to their different advantages including simple manufacturing process, minimum production cost, and facilitating extensive creation of non-traditional functional electronic devices. Hence, rise in the adoption of this technology across electronics and automotive industries is prognosticated to generate promising business opportunities in the printed electronics market during the forecast period.
- In the automotive industry, printed electronics are being used for varied purposes such as exteriors, powertrains, and interiors. Some of the key parts of this category include interior heaters, battery heaters and sensors, flexible displays and lighting, HMI sensors, transparent heaters and antennas, and in-mold electronics. Consumers across the globe are inclining toward the use of EVs and autonomous vehicles. This trend is prognosticated to fuel the sales growth in the global printed electronics market.
- Top printed electronics companies are increasing the study of current trends in the electronics sector including the miniaturization, utilization of next-gen materials, and organic electronics. Furthermore, several enterprises operating in the global printed electronics market are focusing on the development of top emerging printed electronics solutions. Such initiatives are fueling the printed electronics market expansion.
Printed Electronics Market: Growth Boosters
- Rising adoption of printed electronics technology across a wide range of industries including aerospace, healthcare, transportation, and media is bolstering the market growth
- Surge in the popularity of 3D printed electronics globally is foreseen to revenue-generation opportunities for printed electronics suppliers in the forthcoming years
Printed Electronics Market: Regional Analysis
- Asia Pacific is one of the prominent regions in the printed electronics market that is projected to expand notably during the forecast period. The regional market growth is ascribed to rise in the use of printed electronics in the packaging and retail industries of Asia Pacific.
- The printed electronics market in Europe and North America is expected to gain sizable business opportunities in the forthcoming years owing to the presence of notable consumer base of printed electronics in these regions. Furthermore, rise in the adoption of printed electronics in solar cell and automotive applications in North America is fueling growth opportunities for printed electronics startups in the United States.
Printed Electronics Market: Key Players
Some of the key players profiled in the report are:
- T+ink, Inc.
- Thin Film Electronics ASA
- Optomec Inc.
- NovaCentrix
- E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company
- Xerox Corporation
- Intrinsiq Materials, Inc.
- Vorbeck Materials Corporation, Inc.
- LEONHARD KURZ Stiftung &Co. KG
- Agfa-Gevaert N.V., E Ink Holdings Inc.,
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
- BASF SE
Printed Electronics Market Segmentation
Material
- Substances
- Organic materials
- Polymers
- Papers
- Others
- Inorganic Materials
- Silicon
- Glass
- Others
- Inks
- Dielectric Inks
- Conductive Inks
- Others
Technology
- Flexography
- Ink-jet Printing
- Gravure Printing
- Screen Printing
- Others
Application
- Automotive
- Retail and Packaging
- Electronics
- Solar Cell
- Display
- Others
Regions
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
