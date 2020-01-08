Printed and Flexible Sensor Market Analysis - New Opportunities Explored, Expansion at High CAGR Anticipated by 2025: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Printed and Flexible Sensors Market is expected to grow substantially in the years to come. This could be attributed to the ever-increasing demand for thin and lightweight electronics devices. Printed electronics is in its nascent stage and does play a vital role in boosting the market. The end-use verticals of printed and flexible sensors include security and safety, healthcare, consumer and automotive durables, and packaging. Plus, roll-to-roll manufacturing process does make way for low cost printed sensors, that too, in bulk.

Market Scope

Advantages of printed sensors over conventional sensors are expected to bolster the market in the years to come. The latest trend catching up on this count is that of biosensor. Single use glucose strips are being used every year to monitor diabetes. This usage has reached billions in the last few years. Printed biosensors do hold the largest market share and are expected to continue with the winning streak in the next 5-7 years. Printed biosensors have the other applications like monitoring and analyzing cancer, heart, and kidney diseases. Piezoresistive printed pressure sensors are used in emission control, engine optimization, and safety enhancement as well.

Market Segmentation

The printed and flexible sensors market is segmented based on type and geography. By type, it spans biosensors (as mentioned above), Capacitive, piezoelectric, piezoresistive, photodetectors, digital X-Ray sensors, hybrid CMOS sensors, temperature sensors, and gas sensors. By geography, the printed and flexible sensors market states North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, LATAM, and MEA.

Regional Insights

North America rules the market of printed and flexible sensors; thanks to diabetic patients growing at an alarming rate therein. Europe comes in second as Germany makes use of these sensors in automotives and Denmark and Belgium pay special heed to healthcare. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the fastest rate in the near future. This could be credited to increasing industrialization coupled with outsourcing the production; especially to China and India.

Players

The players contributing to the printed and flexible sensors market include ISORG, GSI Technologies, Peratech UK, KWJ Engineering, and Thin Film Electronics ASA.

Market Segmentation:

Geographically, global Printed and Flexible Sensor market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Canatu Oy



Fujifilm Holding Corporation



ISORG



Interlink Electronics, Inc.



KWJ Engineering



Peratech Holdco Limited



Synkera Technologies, Inc.



T+Ink, Inc.



Tekscan, Inc.



Thin Film Electronics ASA



GSI Technologies LLC

On the basis of product, we research the production, revenue, price, and market share and growth rate, primarily split into

Biosensors



Capacitive



Piezoelectric



Piezoresistive



Photodetectors



Digital x-ray



Hybrid CMOs



Temperature



Gas

For the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Printed and Flexible Sensor for each application, including

Healthcare



Packaging



Automotive



Other

Production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate are the key targets for printed and Flexible Sensor from 2013 to 2024 (forecast) in these regions

China



USA



Europe



Japan



Korea



India



Southeast Asia



South America

