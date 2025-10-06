Prinker Brings Personalized Beauty and Self-Expression Technology to the MENA Market at GITEX GLOBAL 2025

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prinker, a developer of self-expression technologies, announced it will present its full lineup of personalization solutions at GITEX GLOBAL 2025, marking its official entry into the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) market.

Hands-on beauty innovation: Prinker’s kiosk lets consumers mix, match, and print their own unique makeup palettes.

The company's showcase includes Prinker POP, a smart beauty kiosk that enables users to create custom makeup palettes by combining shades from a broad color spectrum. Featuring a touchscreen interface and AI-powered simulation, the system is designed to let customers explore and personalize products interactively, offering retailers and salons a new format for engaging with consumers.

Prinker will also introduce its handheld devices, Prinker S and Prinker M, which apply skin-safe temporary tattoos in seconds. These devices have been adopted internationally for applications ranging from brand activations to content creation, reflecting the demand for customizable, low-commitment forms of personal expression.

Extending its reach into retail environments, the company is unveiling Prinker Tattoo Kiosk. The standalone unit allows users to browse designs, follow an on-screen tutorial, and apply a tattoo without staff assistance. Designed for high-traffic locations such as shopping malls and entertainment venues, the kiosk provides a scalable way to integrate personalization technology into everyday spaces.

By introducing this portfolio to the MENA region, Prinker aims to meet a growing interest in immersive, tech-enabled experiences that combine creativity with accessibility.

About Prinker

Prinker is a global innovator in self-expression technology, known for its award-winning temporary tattoo printers and interactive beauty platforms. By merging creativity with user-centric design and technology, Prinker empowers individuals and businesses to create unique, personalized experiences that leave a lasting impression.

