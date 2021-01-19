PrimeXBT Partners With Coinify to Quickly and Easily Buy Cryptocurrency

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PrimeXBT , an award-winning multi-asset Bitcoin-based trading platform, has partnered with Coinify, a trading infrastructure platform to allow users to buy Bitcoin as well as many of the top cryptos, in order to simplify and streamline the process of purchasing digital assets for the trading platform.

This new partnership with Coinify will allow PrimeXBT clients the opportunity to purchase Bitcoin via the fiat on-ramp which is integrated directly into the trading platform. This purchase can be done using VISA or Mastercard credit or debit cards as well as via bank transfer.

Any Bitcoin purchased is instantly transferred to a user's private wallet in the PrimeXBT trading platform and is made available immediately for trading.

Coinify is a secure and compliant platform that works alongside national and international regulatory bodies such as the Danish Financial Authority, the Danish Tax Authorities and the Blockchain and Virtual Currencies Working Group under the European Commission to ensure adherence to the highest industry standards and comply with international regulations.

The company allows for Visa, Mastercard and Bank Transfers across five continents and has a strong presence in the largest virtual currency friendly markets while continuously expanding, adding new markets regularly.

The partnership with payment on-ramp Coinify is one of the more recent partnerships in a list of many for PrimeXBT. PrimeXBT has also partnered with Europe-based financial software firm Covesting and Bitfury's Crystal for blockchain analytics and AML compliance.

PrimeXBT intends to continue aggressively growing its business and client offerings through additional partnerships and products in the early stages of 2021.

About Coinify

Coinify ApS is an established global virtual currency platform actively offering solutions in Europe, Asia and other regions. Coinify's services include: individual currency trading, corporate brokerage, payment processing services, and Enterprise solutions via Coinify API. Coinify is a global virtual currency player offering two-way virtual currency to fiat conversion services for businesses and individuals. Incorporated in 2014 and headquartered in Denmark, Coinify is backed by SEB Venture Capital, Nordic Eye Venture Capital, SEED Capital Denmark, and Accelerace.

About PrimeXBT

PrimeXBT is a fintech company established in 2018 which offers a Cryptocurrency, FX, Indices, and Commodities trading infrastructure with long and short positions, aggregated liquidity from multiple liquidity providers, and more. The company provides access to real-time market data and a wide range of trading analysis tools while maintaining security, liquidity, and enabling a safe and efficient trading environment for everyone.

To learn more, visit https://primexbt.com.

