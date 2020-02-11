PrimeXBT Debuts New Product For Ultra-Fast Profits - PrimeXBT Turbo

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PrimeXBT, a Bitcoin-based margin trading platform offering up to 1000x leverage across forex, stock indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies, has debuted an all-new trading product, designed to offer up to 90 percent profit in just 30 seconds.

PrimeXBT Debuts PrimeXBT Turbo Platform

As part of continued, aggressive expansion of the PrimeXBT product offering, PrimeXBT has proudly revealed the debut of an all-new trading platform that enables traders to very simply enter trades with a short duration, resulting in the fastest track toward profits possible anywhere.

The all-new PrimeXBT Turbo platform is a first for the crypto market, featuring Bitcoin-settled synthetic contracts aimed at simplifying trading and allowing for lightning-speed profit generation.

Contracts consist of UP or DOWN orders placed for specific, short durations. Durations include 5-seconds, 30-seconds, and one-minute.

Traders can place an UP or DOWN order depending on which direction they expect the price of an asset to move, and if the correct direction was predicted, profits are immediately booked the moment the duration has expired. This creates an opportunity for profit at previously impossible speeds.

PrimeXBT Turbo Offers up to 90% Profit in 30 Seconds

With durations of just 5-seconds, 30-seconds, and one-minute, traders can generate more profit, at a much faster rate.

Contracts are simple and straightforward, allowing traders to get into positions quickly and easily in just a few clicks. Information on potential profit and risk are provided upfront before an order is placed to give traders a clear and accurate look at the expected gain or loss.

A leaderboard and additional customizations are also available on the PrimeXBT Turbo platform. PrimeXBT has released a blog with step-by-step instructions on how to use the new platform and introduce clients to the new product.

PrimeXBT Turbo Advantages Join Growing Product Lineup For Traders

PrimeXBT Turbo joins an ever-growing list of products designed to make PrimeXBT a one-stop solution for traders seeking an innovative and reliable trading experience.

PrimeXBT Turbo also offers access to many of the assets listed on PrimeXBT, including cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, commodities, stock indices, and the world's most popular forex currencies – a list that PrimeXBT recently expanded.

A spokesperson for PrimeXBT explained that "in today's fast-paced markets, traders want to waste as little time as possible, and generate as much profit as possible in the shortest amount of time," continuing "we've built PrimeXBT Turbo especially for savvy traders seeking speed and efficiency."

PrimeXBT Turbo will be available to a select set of clients as part of an early access phase and will include a free demo account to take the platform for a test drive.

About PrimeXBT

PrimeXBT is a fintech company established in 2018 which offers a Cryptocurrency, FX, Indices, and Commodities trading infrastructure with up to 1000x leverage for long and short positions, and aggregated liquidity from multiple liquidity providers. The company provides access to real-time market data and a wide range of trading analysis tools while maintaining security, liquidity, and enabling a safe and efficient trading environment for everyone.

To learn more, visit https://primexbt.com.





