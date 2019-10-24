Primex Pharmaceuticals Appoints Dan Spacie as Global Commercial Head

HELSINKI, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zug, 24th September 2019, Swiss pharmaceutical company Primex Pharmaceuticals AG announces the appointment of Mr. Dan Spacie, as Global Commercial Head to the Executive Management Team led by CEO Alan Knox.

Dan Spacie has joined Primex Pharmaceuticals from Syneos Health, where he was President, Commercial, Europe. Syneos Health is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization, including a Contract Research Organization (CRO) and Contract Commercial Organization (CCO).

Prior to Syneos, Mr. Spacie held several leadership roles including Managing Director at STADA UK affiliates for 5 years. He has extensive international leadership experience in growing sales and enhancing profitability of generics, branded pharmaceuticals and launching biopharmaceuticals.

"I look forward to working with our distribution partners in anticipation of making OZALIN* available to children who face surgical intervention and emergency treatment. It is particularly gratifying to join Primex at a time when we are launching in the EU and beginning to expand to our global partner network," says Dan Spacie.

At Primex, Mr. Spacie is responsible for global Commercialisation working with both our partners and direct field forces across the portfolio and with the launch of OZALIN in EU. He will be part of the Executive Team headed by CEO Alan Knox and is based in Zug, Switzerland.

Mr. Knox comments: "I am pleased that Primex can attract top talent such as Dan. We are a fast growth company and he joins us during a significant period of transformation. Dan will help us to accelerate our launches in Europe, internationally and in the US."

About Primex Pharmaceuticals:

Primex Pharmaceuticals is a leading global innovative anaesthesia company, expanding in paediatric pharmaceuticals. Primex brings a portfolio of anaesthesia products helping patients undergo a wide range of medical procedures, including a novel, oral solution for paediatric sedation now approved in several markets in the European Union.

Primex Pharmaceuticals will continue to identify and bring to the market new medications that complete the Triad of Anaesthesia. Primex Pharmaceuticals is headquartered in Switzerland. For further information, please visit www.primexpharma.com

