Prime XBT Announces the Largest Giveaway in 2019 Worth $1,000,000

Prime XBT, an advanced cryptocurrency trading platform (which is offering up to 100X leverage for long and short positions) announces its massive airdrop giveaway. The giveaway will be consist of $1 million worth of Bitcoins (BTC).

In order to be eligible for the giveaway, users must fulfill the next steps:

Sign up and get 50% discount for commissions for 1 month. Share the referral link via social networks (Twitter and Facebook). More invited friends means higher position in the leaderboard. They will also get a discount for trading, if they join using the participant's link.

In order to earn extra points and move higher in the standings, users can utilize the following opportunities:

Use social media accounts to share the giveaway link and invite friends or send them an email/personal message;

Write a post inviting to participate in a giveaway (Medium/Steemit/etc);

Make a video review (Youtube);

Share their referral link in community forums such as Bitcointalk, Reddit, Telegram.

Prize allocation:

1st place - 63 BTC worth $250,000

2nd place - 25 BTC worth $100,000

3rd place - 13 BTC worth $50,000

4-10 places - 5 BTC worth $18,000

11-100 places - 0.1 BTC worth $400

101-1000 places - BTC 0.05 $200

1001-10000 BTC places - 0.01 worth $40

For more information about the giveaway, please visit https://primexbt.com/giveaway

About Prime XBT

Prime XBT is a fintech company established in 2018 which offers a cryptocurrency trading infrastructure with 100x leverage for long and short positions and aggregated liquidity from multiple cryptocurrency exchanges. The company provides access to real-time market data and a wide range of trading analysis tools while maintaining security, liquidity, enabling safe and efficient trading environment for everyone. Prime XBT's products and services are designed to meet the needs of both new and professional traders, allowing them to actively trade popular digital assets, profit from market rallies and declines or hedge existing cryptocurrency holdings. The platform built on the lessons learnt from equity and forex market portfolio managers and decades of testing other exchange products. Prime XBT addresses problems like low liquidity, inability to earn from falling markets, unexpected down-times, long KYC approvals, high trading fees, limited order types and poor UI.

For more information about PrimeXBT, please visit https://primexbt.com

For more information on this and other press release topics, contact Prime XBT PR department - alice@primexbt.com

