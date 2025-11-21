PRI in Person 2025 Held in Brazil

E Fund Exchanges Views with International Institutions on Sustainable Economic Solutions

SAO PAULO, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From November 4 to 6, PRI in Person 2025, organized by the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI), took place in São Paulo, Brazil. The event serves as the leading annual meeting for the global responsible investment community and centered on the theme "Global challenges, resilient strategies, investable opportunities." It was also recognized as an official component of the COP30 Business and Finance Forum.

Cheng Jie, Head of ESG Research at E Fund (3rd from left), participates in the main forum discussion At the breakout session hosted by E Fund.

The conference gathered nearly 1,300 participants from regulators, leading financial and academic institutions in São Paulo to explore ways to accelerate sustainable economic solutions through business and finance. E Fund Management Co., Ltd., an asset management firm that adopted responsible investment practices early in China and became one of the first Chinese institutions to join the PRI in 2017, has maintained ongoing integration of ESG investment and research. Through robust and accountable stewardship, E Fund supports Chinese companies in improving their ESG performance and actively participates in international forums to share practical insights into China's experience in responsible investment. As a recognized leader in China's ESG field, E Fund was invited to the conference for the third consecutive year, joining dialogues with participants worldwide.

Asian markets are a driving force behind global economic expansion. A key forum session, "Navigating Risk and Unlocking Opportunities in Asia's High Growth Markets," examined sustainability trends and challenges across the region. Jane Cheng, Head of ESG Research at E Fund, joined the conversation as a representative of Chinese institutions, alongside participants from Neuberger Berman, Seviora Group (a Temasek company), India's DSP Asset Managers, and PRI Asia Pacific. Cheng noted that while ESG development in Asia began later than in some regions, regulatory frameworks have strengthened in recent years and new innovations continue to emerge. China, in particular, has made considerable headway in its ESG policy system, data accessibility, asset manager expertise, and corporate awareness. Guided by the "Dual Carbon" goals (carbon peaking and carbon neutrality), China's industrial structure and financial system are undergoing a continued shift toward environmentally responsible, inclusive, and low-carbon development pathways. Asset managers are moving from studying ESG concepts and strategies to applying them in investment decision-making, corporate governance improvements are yielding results, and the outlook remains favorable.

Emerging markets play a central role in advancing sustainable development globally. In a side event titled "Emerging Market Responsible Investment Practice - China and Brazil," Wilson Wei, Chief ESG Analyst at E Fund, moderated a panel with guests from the FAIRR, HSBC Asset Management, Itaú Asset Management, and B3（Brasil Bolsa Balcao, The Brazilian Stock Exchange）. Starting from the cross-border supply-chain linkages between China and Brazil, the session combined global insights with local perspectives to identify innovative ESG practices in both markets and discuss ways to enhance sustainability cooperation.

During the side event, E Fund and Itaú Asset Management jointly issued the Responsible Investment in China & Brazil Whitepaper. The whitepaper outlines recent developments and practical examples across both countries in sustainability disclosure frameworks, taxonomy standards, and product guidelines.

