Prevent Loss And Theft For The New AirPods You Received Over The Holidays

As a design company, elago focuses on creating things that are useful and beautiful. elago's designers are instructed to create products that they themselves would love to use. In doing so, they are confident that when a product reaches a customer's hands, they will fall in love with it.

elago has designed and created a new AirPods case that looks like a camera – faux buttons and all – that incorporates an AirTag so that you can always locate it. In the Snapshot case design, the AirTag acts as the lens, so you can show the shiny Apple logo side or even flip it to show your personalized engraving.

Despite the Snapshot cases unique features, elago has made sure that their design did not sacrifice functionality or protection. Durable, non-toxic silicone was used to ensure your AirPods is protected from daily use and mishaps – including protection from dirts, oils, scratches, and drops. All functions of the case, like the charging port, are easily accessible.

The Snapshot case is available for the AirPods Pro and AirPods 3.

You can find them at elago's website or on Amazon. Snapshot case for AirPods 3 will be available on Amazon during January 2022.

Snapshot case for AirPods Pro:

elago.com: https://bit.ly/3pAqbR0

Amazon.co.uk: https://amzn.to/3JrYf9D

Snapshot case for AirPods 3:

elago.com: https://bit.ly/3HjR29L

Amazon.co.uk: Coming soon January 2022

elago is a design company first and foremost. Their moto is "simple sophistication" because they create products that are useful and aesthetic. All of their designs are created in-house from scratch which ensures that the product you get is detail oriented and works perfectly. elago started in San Diego, CA in 2002 and has received numerous international design awards including Spark Awards and reddot awards.

