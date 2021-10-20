Pressure Washers Market To Reach USD 2909.2 Million By The End of 2027 With A CAGR of 3.6% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pressure Washer Market By Type - Electric Pressure Washers, Gas Pressure Washers, By Application, Family DIY (Residential), Cleaning Company, Property Company, Repair Shop, Marine, Manor(Agriculture). Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021 - 2027. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Industrial Materials & Equipment Category.

In 2020, the global Pressure Washers market size was USD 2274 Million and it is expected to reach USD 2909.2 Million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 3.6% during 2021-2027.

Major factors driving the growth of the pressure washer market are

In the forecast period, rising demand from the cleaning industry, such as car washing, pool cleaning, and floor cleaning, as well as an increase in the number of cars, are expected to drive pressure washer market expansion. Pressure washers are built with the worldwide water problem in mind; the device does not waste a lot of water and cleans the item effectively in a short amount of time. This feature is likely to help it gain even more traction.

The pressure washer market is predicted to develop due to rising building activity throughout the world and rising demand for pressure washers for commercial applications.

One of the important reasons driving the market's growth is rapid urbanization, which is accompanied by rising public awareness of the importance of maintaining cleanliness and hygiene.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF PRESSURE WASHER MARKET

The demand for the product in the residential sector has been pushed by the growing number of automobiles since consumers' washing habits are evolving away from traditional methods and toward pressure washing. Consumer awareness of the product and its benefits is also having an impact on pressure washer market growth. The fact that the washer improves the curb appeal of the building by washing it on a regular basis is driving up demand for the product in both the residential and hospitality sectors.

The Pressure washer market is growing due to an increase in professional cleaning start-ups. The product is mostly used to deep clean the car, patio, and exterior of a home. The government is also employing these technologies in the cleanup of highways and public parks in several countries. This is projected to boost market growth even more.

In the residential sector, the practice of outsourcing cleaning services is growing rapidly. Professional cleaning services are driven by a growing number of dual-income homes, increased disposable income levels, and an older population. With the rising cost of cleaning in the residential sector, key Pressure washer market players are competing to offer cutting-edge solutions that can cater to industrial users.

Pressure washing is important in heavy industries since it aids in the maintenance of industrial equipment. The Pressure washer market is expected to develop due to rising product demand from the food and beverage industry to clean and remove oil stains from kitchen surfaces and equipment.

PRESSURE WASHER MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on region, North America is the largest market, with a share of over 35%, followed by Europe, and Asia-Pacific, both having a share over 55 percent. The market in the region is being driven by the increased usage of various types of pressure washers for various applications such as car washing, grill washing, and patio washing, as well as the consumer group's strong spending power.

In terms of product, Electric Pressure Washers is the largest segment, with a share of over 80%. The product segment's qualities, such as lightweight and durability, make it popular among consumers, particularly in the residential sector. The home sector is the ideal fit for electric-powered pressure washers since they do not require frequent fuel changes and require less maintenance than other segments.

And in terms of application, the largest application is Family DIY (Residential), followed by Cleaning Company, Property Company, Repair Shop, etc. During the first half of 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the closure of professional cleaning services. Consumer tastes have evolved away from professional cleaning and toward self-cleaning automobiles, gardens, pools, and houses.

Pressure Washer Market By Type

Electric Pressure Washers

Gas Pressure Washers

Pressure Washer Market By Application

Family DIY (Residential)

Cleaning Company

Property Company

Repair Shop

Marine

Manor(Agriculture)

Pressure Washer Market By Region

North America

United States



Canada

Asia-Pacific

China



Japan



South Korea



India



Southeast Asia



Australia



Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia



Nordic Countries



Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico



Brazil



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Turkey



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of MEA

Pressure Washer Market By Company

Karcher

Nilfisk

Stihl

Briggs & Stratton

BOSCH

TTI

Generac

Annovi Reverberi (AR)

Clearforce

Stanley

Makita

Shanghai Panda

FNA Group

Lavorwash

Zhejiang Anlu

Himore

Alkota

China Team Electric

EHRLE

Yili

Taizhou Bounche

Ousen

Sun Joe

Zhejiang Xinchang

Oleo-Mac

Lutian Machinery

BE Power Equipment

Hikoki

