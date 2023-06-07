Pressure Vessels Market worth $62.7 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pressure Vessels Market is projected to reach USD 62.7 billion in 2028 from USD 50.3 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 4.5% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Pressure vessel is a closed container which are designed to hold fluids or gases at a pressure that is significantly different from the ambient pressure. It is constructed to withstand the internal pressure exerted by the enclosed substance and maintain its structural integrity. Pressure vessels are commonly used in various industries for storing, processing, or transporting substances under high pressure conditions

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=116301805

Browse in-depth TOC on "Pressure Vessels Market"

146 - Tables

49 - Figures

204 - Pages

Pressure Vessels Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size USD 62.7 billion in 2028 Growth Rate 4.5% of CAGR Largest Market North America Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities & Challenges Forecast Period 2023-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Pressure Vessels Market by type, heat source, application, end-user industry, and region. Geographies Covered Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Increase in the nuclear power generation worldwide Key Market Drivers Growing chemical production world-wide

Power, by end-user industry, is expected be the largest market during the forecast period.

Based on end-user industry, the Pressure Vessels Market has been split into power, oil & gas, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and others which include agriculture, marine, paper & pulp, and aerospace. In the power generation industry, the pressure vessels have a high demand in the boilers. They contain water or steam under high pressure, which is heated to generate steam that drives turbines for electricity generation. Apart from boilers, the pressure vessels are also used in the nuclear power plants. The global wide rise in the number of nuclear power plants in the power generation sector is driving the market.

The processing vessels segment, by application is expected to be the fastest segment during the forecast period

This report segments the Pressure Vessels Market based on application into two segments: processing vessels, and storage vessels. Processing vessels are a specific category of pressure vessels designed for handling and containing fluids or gases in industrial processing operations. They are utilized in diverse industries such as oil and gas, chemical, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, pulp and paper, and many others.

North America is expected to be the second fastest region in the Pressure Vessels Industry

North America is expected to be the largest Pressure Vessels Market during the forecast period. the region has the largest shale reserves, making it a lucrative market for drilling and oilfield service providers. The vast potential of the shale reservoirs has been attracting more drilling operations in the North American oil industry. The increase in oil and gas activities would consequently increase the demand for pressure vessels in North America.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=116301805

Key Market Players:

Some of the major players in the Pressure Vessels Companies are Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (India), Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems (Japan), IHI Corporation (Japan), Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (US), and LARSEN & TOURBO LIMITED (India). The major strategies adopted by these players include acquisitions, sales contracts, product launches, partnerships, and expansions.

Recent Developments

In December 2022 , Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has entered into a long-term Technology License Agreement (TLA) with Sumitomo SHI FW, Finland (SFW) for design, engineering, manufacturing, erection, commissioning and sale of subcritical as well as supercritical Circulating Fluidised Bed Combustion (CFBC) Boilers in India and in overseas territories except select countries.

, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has entered into a long-term Technology License Agreement (TLA) with Sumitomo SHI FW, (SFW) for design, engineering, manufacturing, erection, commissioning and sale of subcritical as well as supercritical Circulating Fluidised Bed Combustion (CFBC) Boilers in and in overseas territories except select countries. In May 2021 , IHI Corporation (IHI) has decided to enter the Small Modular Reactor (SMR) market by investing in NuScale Power, LLC (NuScale), a U.S.-based developer of SMR technology, with JGC Holdings Corporation.

, IHI Corporation (IHI) has decided to enter the Small Modular Reactor (SMR) market by investing in NuScale Power, LLC (NuScale), a U.S.-based developer of SMR technology, with JGC Holdings Corporation. In February 2021 , The industry has experienced sweeping changes in the market demand for coal-fired power generation that have led to a sharp contraction in new plant construction. Addressing the market situation, Mitsubishi Power which is a parent company of Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems will consolidate the boiler manufacturing function of new construction and after-sales service, as well as the new facility design and the construction function, at the Nagasaki Works. At the Kure Works, management resources will be shifted to the boiler design and engineering services business and Air Quality Control System (AQCS) business, with the objective of strengthening competitiveness in both businesses.

, The industry has experienced sweeping changes in the market demand for coal-fired power generation that have led to a sharp contraction in new plant construction. Addressing the market situation, Mitsubishi Power which is a parent company of Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems will consolidate the boiler manufacturing function of new construction and after-sales service, as well as the new facility design and the construction function, at the Nagasaki Works. At the Kure Works, management resources will be shifted to the boiler design and engineering services business and Air Quality Control System (AQCS) business, with the objective of strengthening competitiveness in both businesses. In January 2023 , LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Norway -based H2Carrier (H2C) to co-operate towards developing floating green ammonia projects for industrial-scale applications with an aim to decarbonise the global economy. H2C has proven expertise in developing and integrating Power-to-X (PtX) projects based on affordable, often stranded, non-commercial renewable power. Under the terms of the MoU, L&T will become a partner for EPCIC of the topsides for H2C's floating process plants.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=116301805

Browse Adjacent Markets: Energy and Power Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Cryogenic Equipment Market - Global Forecast to 2027

Heat Exchangers Market - Global Forecast to 2028

Power Plant Boiler Market - Global Forecast to 2025

About MarketsandMarkets™:

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/pressure-vessel-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/pressure-vessel.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets