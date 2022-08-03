Pressure Transducer Market to Reach US$ 5.6 Billion by 2031: Industrial Automation Expanding Avenue, States TMR Study

Firms unveiling new technologies in piezoresistive pressure transducers to capture profits from emerging revenue streams; massive demand for differential pressure transducers to generate revenues

R&D in multivariable pressure transducers to broaden avenues in pressure transducer market; opportunities in Asia Pacific to rise at promising pace during forecast period on back of rapid strides in Industry 4.0

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuous advancement in piezoresistive pressure transducers have helped firms unlock revenue streams in various industrial applications. Various types of pressure transducers have been commercialized to meet the needs of automation in various process industries including verticals such as oil & gas, automotive, and heavy engineering. The pressure transducer market size is projected to reach US$ 5.6 Bn by 2031 from value of US$ 4.0 Bn in 2021.

Among the various types of pressure transducers, the demand for absolute pressure measuring sensors is poised to rise in industrial safety applications. Some of the unique characteristics that make the type of pressure transducer more popular than others are remarkable accuracy and error-free functionality. The segment is estimate to reach value of US$ 1.85 Bn by 2031. Pressure transducer manufacturers are keen on reaping revenue gains by meeting rise in demand for products in the oil & gas industry.

Need for cutting-edge machine precision technologies has created sizable opportunities in the pressure transducer market during the forecast period of 2022–2031. Sensors used in automotive testing application are rising, invigorating the demand for automotive pressure transducers & transmitters. Firms in the market are capitalizing on the demand in the automotive industry by unveiling advanced sensors that can work in broad operating temperature range and possess remarkable media compatibility.

Key Findings of Pressure Transducer Market Study

Abundant Utilization in Multiple Process Industries Steering Growth: The usage of pressure measurement and monitoring equipment has risen steadily in process industries. Pressure transducers are massively utilized in modern control circuits in wide range of industries on the back of trend of automation in process industries, thus underpinning the enormous commercialization avenue. These include food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, metals, petroleum, textiles, and petroleum.

Rise in Demand for Piezoresistive Pressure Transducers Underpins Massive Profitable Avenues: Need for pressure sensors capable of versatile use in end-use industries has led to uptick in adoption of piezoresistive pressure transducers. Of note, there is a massive demand for these in automotive applications, and will generate substantial revenue streams in the pressure transducer market in the coming years. Thin-film pressure sensors present a massive avenue, since these can work reliably in harsh operational conditions.

Adoption of Multivariable Pressure Transducers Offers Value-grab Opportunity: Multivariable pressure transducers present a vast profitable avenue for stakeholders in the pressure transducer market. Firms keen on tapping into the avenues are growing R&D on the technology. Multivariable pressure sensors combine the benefits of both absolute and differential pressure sensors, which is a key value proposition

Pressure Transducer Market: Key Drivers

Rapid strides being witnessed in industrial automation are pivoting the market potential of sensors in process industries including the demand for pressure transducers/transmitter. Especially, advancement made in Industry 4.0 is expanding the avenue in the pressure transducer market

Automation of industrial processes are reshaping the production lines across industries. Economies are taking industrial health and safety concerns more seriously than ever. As a result, this has impelled industrial automation companies to improve pressure transducer technology.

Pressure Transducer Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

North America accounted for a key pressure transducer market share—amounting to 32.02%--in 2021. Europe has also been a lucrative regional market, propelled by continuous product developments by some of the globally prominent players.

accounted for a key pressure transducer market share—amounting to 32.02%--in 2021. has also been a lucrative regional market, propelled by continuous product developments by some of the globally prominent players. Asia Pacific is witnessing massive demand in pressure transducer market. The opportunities are fueled by rapid pace of industrial automation particularly in automotive industry. A bulk of the demand comes from China , Japan , and India .

Pressure Transducer Market Competition Landscape

The study found that the pressure transducer market is currently characterized by partial fragmentation in that several players contribute to the demand and supply of products.

Some of the key players in the market are:

MICRO SENSOR CO., LTD.

Setra Systems, Inc.

Omicron Sensing Pvt Ltd.

Kistler Instrument Corp.

IFM electronic GmbH

Endress + Hauser

Schneider Electric SE

Wika Group

TE Connectivity

Siemens AG

ABB Ltd.

Pressure Transducer Market Segmentation

Measurement Type

Absolute Pressure



Gauge Pressure



Differential Pressure



Multivariable Pressure

Technology

Capacitive



Piezo resistive



Thin Film



Ceramic Thick Film



MEMS



Oil-filled



Others (Piezoelectric, IEPE / ICP)

End-use Industry

Automotive



Aerospace



Oil & Gas



Food & Beverage



Chemical



Pharmaceuticals



Heavy Engineering



HVAC



Water & Wastewater Management



Others

End-use Industry, by Technology

Automotive



Capacitive





Piezo resistive





Thin Film





Ceramic Thick Film





MEMS





Oil-filled





Others (Piezoelectric, IEPE / ICP)



Aerospace



Capacitive





Piezo resistive





Thin Film





Ceramic Thick Film





MEMS





Oil-filled





Others (Piezoelectric, IEPE / ICP)



Oil & Gas



Capacitive





Piezo resistive





Thin Film





Ceramic Thick Film





MEMS





Oil-filled





Others (Piezoelectric, IEPE / ICP)



Food & Beverage



Capacitive





Piezo resistive





Thin Film





Ceramic Thick Film





MEMS





Oil-filled





Others (Piezoelectric, IEPE / ICP)



Chemical



Capacitive





Piezo resistive





Thin Film





Ceramic Thick Film





MEMS





Oil-filled





Others (Piezoelectric, IEPE / ICP)



Pharmaceuticals



Capacitive





Piezo resistive





Thin Film





Ceramic Thick Film





MEMS





Oil-filled





Others (Piezoelectric, IEPE / ICP)



Heavy Engineering



Capacitive





Piezo resistive





Thin Film





Ceramic Thick Film





MEMS





Oil-filled





Others (Piezoelectric, IEPE / ICP)



HVAC



Capacitive





Piezo resistive





Thin Film





Ceramic Thick Film





MEMS





Oil-filled





Others (Piezoelectric, IEPE / ICP)



Water & Wastewater Management



Capacitive





Piezo resistive





Thin Film





Ceramic Thick Film





MEMS





Oil-filled





Others (Piezoelectric, IEPE / ICP)



Others



Capacitive





Piezo resistive





Thin Film





Ceramic Thick Film





MEMS





Oil-filled





Others (Piezoelectric, IEPE / ICP)

Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& South America

Countries Covered

U.S.

Canada

Germany

U.K.

France

Japan

China

India

ASEAN

Brazil

Mexico

GCC

South Africa

