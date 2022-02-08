Pressure Relief Devices Market Size To Reach USD 3,805.0 Million In 2028 | Rise In Obese Population Worldwide Has Led To Demand For Pressure Relief Devices That Is Expected To Drive Market Revenue Growth - RND

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global pressure relief devices market size is expected to reach USD 3,805 Million in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing incidence of obesity and rising technological advancements to produce improved pressure relief devices for patients are driving market revenue growth.

A pressure relief device refers to a cushioned appliance that is used to minimize pressure and friction between various body parts, such as shoulders, elbows, heels, and hip bone. It is usually filled with water, gel, or foam and is also used for providing relief to patients suffering from pressure ulcers caused by the lack of mobility post-treatment or surgery. These devices ensure that the patient's skin is not deprived of oxygen by continuously being compressed under the bodyweight, thereby minimizing the development of sores or ulcers.

Rising geriatric population across the globe is also providing a boost to market growth. Geriatric people are highly susceptible to terminal illnesses that require a prolonged hospital stay and limited bodily movements to maximize recovery. This increases risks of developing pressure ulcers and other associated issues, thereby increasing the overall product demand. Increasing awareness among the masses regarding the availability of technologically advanced devices is also driving growth of the market. Manufacturers are focusing on developing product variants that speed up healing process of ulcers and ensure a painless recovery experience for the patient. Other factors, including rising healthcare expenditures and improving healthcare infrastructure, along with the continual launch of innovative products by key industry players, are projected to drive market revenue growth.

Request a Sample Report – https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2254

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Pressure relief devices are generally used by the geriatric population as they are more prone to pressure ulcers, which are also known as bedsores. The number of people aged 60 and above has been substantially increasing in recent years in regions such as North America , Europe , and Asia-pacific , which can raise demand for such devices and can help in driving market revenue growth.

, , and , which can raise demand for such devices and can help in driving market revenue growth. By end use, hospital segment accounted for largest market revenue share in 2020 as more people prefer hospitals for treatment of a disease, especially in severe disorders, such as cancer and cardiac arrest, due to presence of skilled healthcare professionals in hospitals, better reimbursement policies, and higher purchasing power enabling hospitals to provide treatment using advanced devices and procedures.

Ask for Customize Research Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2254

By product type, low-tech devices segment accounted for larger market revenue share in 2020. The factors contributing to segment revenue growth mainly include cost-effectiveness of low-tech mattresses and cushions and easy availability. High-tech devices segment is expected to register higher CAGR during the forecast period. Most of the high-tech devices are powerful and are specifically designed for periodic pressure redistribution, providing several therapeutic benefits to mobility-impaired patients.

Companies profiled in the global market report include Smith & Nephew PLC, Stryker Corporation, 3M Company, Medtronic PLC., Talley Group Limited, Invacare Corporation, Baxter PLC, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare Ltd., Apex Medical Corporation, GE Healthcare, and Acelity L.P. Inc.

To identify the key trends in the industry, research study at https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/pressure-relief-devices-market

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented pressure relief devices market based on product type, end use, component, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

High-tech Devices



Low-tech Devices

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Hospitals



Clinics



Long-term care centers



Others

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Hardware



Software



Services

Buy Premium Research Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2254

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain





Sweden





BENELUX





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea





Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil





Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia





UAE





South Africa





Israel





Rest of MEA

Explore Trending Research Reports by Reports and Data:

Thyroid function tests market size was USD 1.51 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. Increasing global burden of thyroid disorders, rising incidence of thyroid cancer, and growing demand for effective diagnostic tests for early detection of thyroid disorders are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth.

Humanized mouse model market size was USD 108.9 Million in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period. Increasing research activities involving humanized mice models, growth in the biopharmaceutical sector, increasing progress in drug research and development, and rising demand for personalized medicine are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period.

Viral clearance market size was USD 403.5 Million in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 21.9% during the forecast period. Rapid advancements in pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, growing global burden of chronic diseases, launch of novel drugs, and increasing investment in the biopharmaceutical sector are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period.

Immunoprecipitation market size was USD 621.96 million in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. Steady market revenue growth is majorly supported by increasing number of research programs and initiatives in the life sciences industry.

Smart sports equipment market size was USD 2.34 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period. Market revenue growth is being driven by factors such as growing demand for smart running shoes and rising need for smart sports equipment to track performance of athletes.

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

Read Latest Press Release @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/press-release/global-pressure-relief-devices-market

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1579615/Reports_and_Data_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Reports And Data