Pressure Monitoring Market worth $25.48 billion by 2032 with 8.3% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Pressure Monitoring Market, valued at US$13.63 billion in 2024 stood at US$14.56 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 8.3% from 2025 to 2032, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$25.48 billion by the end of the period. The pressure monitoring market is experiencing significant growth driven by medical, technological, and demographic factors. The rising prevalence of chronic conditions such as hypertension, cardiovascular diseases, and respiratory disorders has led to an increased demand for accurate and continuous pressure monitoring in both clinical and home settings. Additionally, an aging global population that is more susceptible to these health issues further contributes to this demand. Technological advancements, including the development of non-invasive, wearable, and connected monitoring devices, have improved patient comfort and facilitated remote healthcare solutions.

By products, the blood pressure monitoring devices market is experiencing significant growth, driven by several interconnected factors. The primary factor is the rising global prevalence of hypertension and cardiovascular diseases, which require regular monitoring for effective management. According to the World Health Organization, approximately 1.28 billion adults aged 30–79 worldwide have hypertension, highlighting the urgent need for accessible monitoring solutions.

Technological advancements have led to the development of user-friendly, portable, and smart devices that enable home-based monitoring, which is in line with the increasing trend of telehealth and self-care. The integration of features such as Bluetooth connectivity and mobile applications allows for real-time data tracking and sharing with healthcare providers, improving patient engagement and adherence to treatment plans.

By procedure type, the increasing demand for non-invasive procedures is a major factor driving growth in the pressure monitoring market. This trend is fueled by a growing preference for patient comfort, a reduced risk of complications, and quicker recovery times.

Non-invasive pressure monitoring devices avoid the need for penetration or catheterization, making them safer and more suitable for frequent or long-term use, particularly in outpatient and home care settings. Technological innovations have improved the accuracy and reliability of these devices, promoting their use in clinical and personal healthcare environments.

Additionally, the rise in chronic diseases, an aging population, and the global shift toward preventive and remote healthcare are further increasing the demand for non-invasive monitoring solutions.

By therapeutic applications, Cardiovascular disorders significantly drive growth in the pressure monitoring market due to their high prevalence worldwide and the essential need for continuous blood pressure management among affected individuals. Conditions such as hypertension, heart failure, and arrhythmias necessitate regular monitoring to prevent complications like stroke or cardiac arrest. This makes pressure monitoring devices vital for both diagnosis and long-term care.

As lifestyle-related risk factors—such as poor diet, physical inactivity, and stress—continue to rise globally, the burden of cardiovascular diseases increases as well. This trend, along with heightened healthcare awareness and advancements in wearable and home-based monitoring technologies, is significantly boosting the demand for pressure monitoring solutions in both clinical and personal health settings.

By end user, Hospitals are crucial to the growth of the pressure monitoring market due to the necessity for accurate, real-time monitoring of patients in critical and acute care settings. In emergency departments, intensive care units (ICUs), and operating rooms, continuous monitoring of blood pressure, intraocular pressure, and intracranial pressure is essential for managing life-threatening conditions such as trauma, stroke, cardiac arrest, and post-surgical recovery. The rising number of hospital admissions related to chronic conditions like hypertension and cardiovascular diseases further increases the demand for advanced monitoring systems.

Hospitals also benefit from integrated monitoring platforms that streamline workflows, reduce manual errors, and enhance patient outcomes, making these systems indispensable to modern healthcare delivery. Furthermore, the growing emphasis on patient safety and adherence to clinical guidelines has driven hospitals to adopt high-precision, automated pressure monitoring devices. The need for early diagnosis and prevention of complications, combined with an aging population that requires more frequent hospitalization, has accelerated the adoption of these technologies.

Technological advancements, such as wireless connectivity, interoperability with electronic health records (EHRs), and AI-driven analytics, have made hospital-based pressure monitoring more efficient and scalable. Additionally, government support, favorable reimbursement policies, and investments in hospital infrastructure across both developed and emerging markets are further propelling the demand for pressure monitoring equipment in the hospital sector.

By geography, the pressure monitoring market in North America is experiencing rapid growth due to the high prevalence of chronic diseases such as hypertension, cardiovascular disorders, and respiratory illnesses. These conditions necessitate consistent and accurate monitoring of blood pressure and other vital parameters, particularly among aging populations who are more susceptible to these health issues. The rise in lifestyle-related health problems, driven by poor diet, sedentary behavior, and stress, has further amplified the demand for early detection and ongoing management, boosting the need for advanced pressure monitoring solutions.

Technological advancements are also significantly contributing to the market's growth. North America is leading the way in integrating digital health tools, including wireless and wearable pressure monitoring devices that enable real-time tracking and remote care. The increasing acceptance of telemedicine and home healthcare, especially following the COVID-19 pandemic, has encouraged patients to use self-monitoring devices. Additionally, continuous innovation from leading market players, supportive government initiatives, and growing awareness of preventive healthcare collectively accelerate the adoption of pressure monitoring systems throughout the region.

The key players in the pressure monitoring market are Medtronic (US), Omron Corporation (Japan), Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Abbott (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), GE Healthcare (US), Baxter (US), Terumo Corporation (Japan), BD (US), Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan), Integra LifeSciences Corporation (US), Zeiss Group (Germany), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), HONSUN (China), A&D Company (Japan), Reichert, Inc. (US), Nonin (US), Mehra Eyetech Pvt. Ltd. (India), Rossmax International Ltd. (China), Microlife Corporation. (China), SunTech Medical, Inc. (US), PAUL HARTMANN Asia-Pacific Ltd. (Canada), Icare Finland Oy (Finland), and iHealth Labs Inc. (US).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands):

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is a global leader in the pressure monitoring market, providing a comprehensive range of solutions that combine advanced technology with clinical decision support. The company's patient monitoring systems are designed to assist clinicians in making informed decisions, reducing variations in care delivery, and lowering costs. Philips offers bedside and transport monitors, central stations, and mobile applications that ensure aesthetic consistency to simplify usage. Additionally, advanced clinical decision support tools and smart alarms work together to identify and alert caregivers to critical events as early as possible.

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany):

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA is a leading player in the pressure monitoring market, recognized for its expertise in developing high-precision medical and safety technology. The company is dedicated to providing advanced monitoring solutions that support critical care environments, including hospitals and emergency settings. With a strong focus on patient safety and data accuracy, Dräger integrates its systems into broader healthcare infrastructures, facilitating seamless connectivity and interoperability. Its solutions are widely utilized in intensive care units and operating rooms, demonstrating the company's commitment to reliability and clinical performance. Additionally, Dräger emphasizes user-friendly interfaces and ergonomic design, ensuring that healthcare professionals can operate equipment efficiently in high-pressure situations.

Omron Corporation (Japan)

Omron Corporation is a key player in the pressure monitoring market, known for its strong commitment to developing and distributing medical equipment for health management. The company utilizes its sensor technology and automation expertise to provide reliable and user-friendly pressure monitoring solutions suitable for clinical and home healthcare environments. With a focus on innovation, Omron consistently invests in research and development to improve the accuracy, connectivity, and portability of its devices. Its extensive global reach, established distribution network, and reputable brand enable the company to effectively serve diverse markets, significantly advancing preventive healthcare and remote patient monitoring worldwide.

