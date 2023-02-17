Pressure Control Equipment Market worth $8.9 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pressure Control Equipment Market is projected to reach USD 8.9 billion in 2027 from USD 6.8 billion in 2022 at a CAGR of 5.4% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Pressure control equipment helps in maintaining the required pressure levels inside a wellbore while performing well intervention operation in easy and arduous conditions. Stringent standards are followed in the manufacturing of pressure control equipment, with intent to withstand harsh conditions. Factors such as technological advancement in oilfield equipment, increase in global investment in exploration and production (E&P), and rise in unconventional hydrocarbon production in North America are driving the growth of the Pressure Control Equipment Market. However, customized demand from drillers and declining drilling activities and rig count are hindering the market growth.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=238112958

Browse in-depth TOC on "Pressure Control Equipment Market"

218 - Tables

58 - Figures

228 - Pages

Pressure Control Equipment Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size USD 8.9 billion in 2027 Growth Rate 5.4% of CAGR Largest Market North America Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities & Challenges Forecast Period 2022-2027 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered by type, component, application, sales type, pressure and region Geographies Covered Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Emerging offshore opportunities Key Market Drivers Rising exploration and production of unconventional oil & gas resources, especially in North America

The Onshore segment, by Application, is expected to be the most significant application market during the forecast period.

Onshore drilling rigs are the more classic drilling equipment and come in different sizes and strengths. They are generally classified by their maximum drilling depth and their mobility. While, offshore drilling rigs are classified differently, mainly based on their portability and functioning in the deep sea bed. There are 2 types of offshore drilling rigs, namely, bottom-supported units and floating units. The onshore application has a major share as compared with offshore application in the Pressure Control Equipment Market

Coiled tubing pressure control equipment, by type, is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

During well intervention and workover operations, two types of pressure control equipment are used, they are wireline pressure control equipment and coiled tubing pressure control equipment. Coiled tubing pressure control equipment is a collection of various pieces of equipment designed to reduce the tremendous amount of pressure generated by high vibrations caused by fluids, back pressure, or kicks, among other things. The increase in horizontal drilling, especially for unconventional reserves such as tight oil and shale gas, is primarily driving the demand for coiled tubing pressure control equipment.

North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the Pressure Control Equipment Market

North America is expected to be the fastest-growing Pressure Control Equipment Market during the forecast period. The region is the new swing producer in the global oil markets owing to the boom in production from both shale operations and deepwater exploration and production in the Gulf of Mexico. According to BP plc., North America is expected to account for 77% and 84% of the global shale gas and tight oil output by 2035, respectively. Exploration and production activities in the region are also expected to gain momentum with increased capital spending by major oil companies

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=238112958

Pressure Control Equipment Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Rising exploration and production of unconventional oil & gas resources Increasing global oil demand

Restraints:

Decline in capital expenditure of oilfield operators and service providers Introduction of stringent government regulations on upstream activities

Opportunities:

Growth in oilfield discoveries Emerging offshore opportunities

Challenges:

Transition toward adoption of renewable energy sources Lesser success rate of exploration

Key Market Players:

Some of the major players in the Pressure Control Equipment Market are SLB (US), Weatherford (US), NOV Inc (US), Baker Hughes Company (US), and The Weir Group PLC (UK). The major strategies adopted by these players include acquisitions, sales contracts, product launches, agreements, alliances, partnerships, and expansions.

Recent Developments:

In October 2022 , Weatherford received a five-year contract exceeding $500 million from Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) to deliver Integrated Drilling Services in the Marmul and Grater Saqar fields. As a part of this contract Weatherford will deliver drilling solutions to 700+ wells in the Marmul and Grater Saqar fields in the next years.

, Weatherford received a five-year contract exceeding from Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) to deliver Integrated Drilling Services in the Marmul and Grater Saqar fields. As a part of this contract Weatherford will deliver drilling solutions to 700+ wells in the Marmul and Grater Saqar fields in the next years. In October 2022 , SLB has entered into an agreement to acquire Gyrodata Incorporated, a global company specializing in gyroscopic wellbore positioning and survey technology. This combination will improve wellbore quality and reduce drilling risk to unlock even the most remote and complex reservoirs.

, SLB has entered into an agreement to acquire Gyrodata Incorporated, a global company specializing in gyroscopic wellbore positioning and survey technology. This combination will improve wellbore quality and reduce drilling risk to unlock even the most remote and complex reservoirs. In May 2022 , Baker Hughes has launched a new subsea wellhead technology, the MS-2 Annulus Seal, to save substantial operational rig costs by helping lower overall wellhead installation costs due to reduced rig trips.

, Baker Hughes has launched a new subsea wellhead technology, the MS-2 Annulus Seal, to save substantial operational rig costs by helping lower overall wellhead installation costs due to reduced rig trips. In October 2020 , NOV Inc signed a contract for Joint Industry Project (JIP) with Equinor and TotalEnergies for 2 years. This contract focuses on research and developments for deepwater projects.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=238112958

Browse Adjacent Markets: Energy and Power Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Valve Positioner Market - Global Forecast to 2027

Hydraulics Market - Global Forecast to 2026

Industrial Automation Oil & Gas Market - Global Forecast to 2025

About MarketsandMarkets™:

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.





Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/pressure-control-equipment-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/pressure-control-equipment.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets