PressReader to feature Condé Nast's media brands: Enhances the contactless journey of travel customers

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PressReader, the world's largest newspaper and magazine platform, will now include Condé Nast's iconic media brands on the platform's growing catalog. The deal adds Condé Nast's titles including Vogue, Wired, Vanity Fair, The New Yorker, GQ, Bon Appetit, Allure, Architectural Digest, and Condé Nast Traveler, all accessible through PressReader's travel and hospitality brand partners.

"We're pleased to launch our newest partnership together with PressReader. Readers worldwide can now discover Condé Nast titles with their unparalleled digital reading experience when traveling through PressReader's extensive network of cruise ships, airlines, and hotels," notes Markus Grindel, Managing Director, Global Brand Licensing at Condé Nast.

Through PressReader's sponsored access model, publishers gain exposure to users in hard to reach places, exposing their content to new readers and creating new opportunities for subscriber acquisition. At the same time, brand partners like Cathay Pacific or Marriott Hotels can offer more choice and quality content to guests and passengers. This matters now more than ever as safety regulations encourage a contactless experience, including the removal of certain high-touch items. By creating a digital journey that's contactless, partners such as airlines, hotels, and airline lounges can offer readers top-quality content while maintaining the safety of their guests. It also means immediately putting content in the pockets of busy travelers on their device, to enjoy during their stay and long after they reach their destination.

"PressReader is pleased to offer customers more content to enhance their experience and journey as they travel. A highly respected and trusted name in publishing, Condé Nast's premium media brands expand our growing catalog of the world's best magazines and newspapers. Our partnership with Condé Nast is a continued testament to the unique value we deliver to our brand partners and their patrons around the world," notes Steve Chapman, Vice President of Content Partnerships at PressReader.

Whether to access trusted sources of journalism that supports a culture of media literacy, or to escape the 24-hour news cycle with entertaining publications – growing partnerships, such as the new deal between PressReader and Condé Nast, are a win for readers, content producers, and brand partners. Condé Nast joins PressReader's existing collection of the world's best newspapers and magazines, which include The Wall Street Journal, The Globe and Mail, Newsweek, The Guardian, Forbes, Hearst Magazines, Le Figaro, El País, as well Condé Nast International publications from across the globe.

About PressReader

PressReader is on a mission to improve the way people discover stories that matter to them. With offices in Vancouver, Dublin, and Manila, the company provides the largest all-you-can-read platform of magazines and newspapers where people can discover relevant and trusted content from anywhere in the world. Find publications such as The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, Los Angeles Times, The Globe and Mail, The Guardian, Newsweek, Forbes, Le Figaro, and Vanity Fair, to name just a few.

Using their phone, tablet, or computer, readers can browse content online or download entire issues using the PressReader app. They can subscribe for unlimited access, or get the full experience sponsored by one of its brand partners - businesses that leverage the premium content platform to enhance their customers' experience, with household names like British Airways, Turkish Airlines, Cathay Pacific, Air Canada, Marriott, Fairmont Hotels, Seabourn Cruise Lines, Princeton University, and the New York Public Library.

PressReader's digital edition technology (Branded Editions) powers many of the world's most iconic publishers for their privately labeled digital editions, bespoke apps, and web kiosks – brands like The New York Times, Arkansas Democratic-Gazette, El País, The Washington Post, The Globe and Mail, The Guardian, The Times (of London), ABC, and Clarín.

Media Inquiries: Sandra Young, Manager, Public Relations & Brand Strategy, T: +1.778.828.1386, E: sandray@pressreader.com

