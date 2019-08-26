Press Invitation: Announcements of the Nobel Prizes in Physics, Chemistry, and the Prize in Economic Sciences 2019

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Applications are now open for press accreditation to the announcements at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences. Every year, the Academy awards the Nobel Prizes in Physics and Chemistry, and the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel.

The press conferences at which the laureates will be announced are held at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm. The press conferences are open only for journalists and photographers covering this year's prizes. Please note that granted applications and valid press credentials are obligatory. Applications must be made for each press conference separately.

If you wish to interview an expert from the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences after the announcements, please note this on the application form. Please also note if you want to reserve a space for filming with a camera on a stand.

The press conferences will be broadcasted live via www.kva.se and www.nobelprize.com (no registration needed).

Venue: Session Hall, Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, Lilla Frescativägen 4A, Stockholm

The following dates apply:

Nobel Prize in Physics - Tuesday 8 October at 11.45 a.m. CET at the earliest. Apply here

Nobel Prize in Chemistry - Wednesday 9 October at 11.45 a.m. CET at the earliest. Apply here

Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel - Monday 14 October at 11.45 a.m. CET at the earliest. Apply here

Information about other Nobel prizes are to be found at the Nobel Foundation's website.

For queries please contact:

Eva Nevelius

Press Secretary

Mobile +46-70-878-67-63

E-mail: eva.nevelius@kva.se

