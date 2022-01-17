Press Fit Connector Market to Value US$ 12.93 Bn By 2031, Observes TMR Study, Observes TMR Study

- Press fit connectors are widely utilized in data communication and automotive applications in both passive and severe environments

- Press fit connection manufacturers are beefing up their production capabilities in complaint pins, which demand less efforts during insertion and deliver dependable outcomes with limited damage

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to TMR's study, the global press fit connector market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period, from 2021 to 2031. The press fit technology is progressively overtaking soldering technology and is likely to emerge as one of the most important drivers for the growth of the global press fit connector market during the forecast period.

Due to rising demand for high safety requirements at affordable price and electrical functionality, the automotive segment is expected to expand rapidly in the global market. The increasing in use of hybrid and electric cars is expected to provide high revenue potential for the participants of global press fit connector market.

High temperatures and vibrational pressures experienced by hybrid and electric vehicles (EVs) are driving semiconductor manufacturers to adhere to strict standards of the press fit connector design. The absence of soldering, on the other hand, prevents thermal stress on the PCB (Printed Circuit Board), resulting in demand for press fit connector.

Key Findings of Market Report

In the global press fit connector market, there is a growing demand for high accuracy placement backed by high accuracy measurement. To achieve this, press fit connection manufacturers conduct 100% pre-insert pin inspection to ensure bent-pin-free manufacturing.

Press fit connector producers are diversifying their product lines by including electronics as well as data and communication applications. Syneo utilizes compliant-pin technology to create extremely dependable electro-mechanical interconnects that do not require the utilization of solder. This is carried out by inserting a specially stamped terminal into a PCB's plated through hole (PTH).

Press fit connector manufacturers are stepping up their attempts to seize new prospects in transportation and mechanical industries. Press fit connectors are suited for board-to-board applications in a variety of industries, including aerospace and military, telecommunications, and networking.

Actuators, capacitors, coils, and sensors fuel the need of the press fit technology as an integrated enclosure or module with a single PCB. Sensor housings and anti-theft antennas are two instances of how the press fit technology can make the application's assembly process easier and more dependable.

Removal of dry joints, highly reliable interfaces, and direct-contact interfaces with high normal force are likely to benefit market players in the near future. Use of press fit eye-of-the-needle type interconnects has demonstrated to be more reliable than similar systems that use traditional solder joint connections.

Global Press Fit Connector Market: Growth Drivers

Press fit connectors can survive harsh conditions such as vibrations, shocks, and extreme temperatures, and hence, provide high power and dependability. This is crucial in the development of any automobile system. As a result, the market is being driven by the use of press fit connectors in automobiles.

High dependability of the press fit technology is estimated to influence its adoption in the medical and aerospace industries. They are used in contemporary airplanes such as the Airbus A350 and Boeing 737, which make use of several types of press-fit Sub-D connections in their power distribution and control systems.

Global Press Fit Connector Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

Japan Aviation Electronics Industry Limited

TE Connectivity Inc

J.S.T. Manufacturing Company Limited

Fujitsu Limited

ERNI International AG

Würth Elektronik iBE

Global Press Fit Connector Market: Segmentation

Type

Solid Press-in

Compliant Press-in

Application

Automotive

Electronic

Data & Communication

