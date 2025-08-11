Presight signs an MoU with Dow Jones Factiva to explore advanced, AI-powered risk-intelligence innovations

ABU DHABI, UAE, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Presight, a leading global AI and big data analytics company, today announced that it has signed an MoU with Dow Jones Factiva, a trusted source of regulatory-grade risk intelligence. Together, the two industry leaders will explore the co-development of a new class of AI-native risk and compliance solutions designed for financial institutions, regulators, and sovereign entities navigating an era of unprecedented complexity.

By fusing Dow Jones Factiva's unparalleled risk, regulatory, legal, and sustainability intelligence with Presight's sovereign AI infrastructure and cutting-edge agentic AI capabilities, the collaboration could unlock a new generation of intelligent systems purpose-built for the most sensitive corners of the global financial ecosystem.

Transforming Compliance from Reactive to Predictive

The joint offering would harness generative AI, explainable models, and real-time contextual reasoning to empower compliance, legal, and risk teams to preempt threats rather than react to them. These capabilities would be deployed within sovereign-grade environments that ensure full adherence to national data residency and security requirements – meeting the rising expectations of both regulators and regulated entities.

Initial flagship solutions could include:

KYC & UBO Agent: Mapping hidden ownership structures across borders by triangulating regulatory filings, leaked documents, and open-source intelligence.

Mapping hidden ownership structures across borders by triangulating regulatory filings, leaked documents, and open-source intelligence. Sustainability Tracker : Real-time surveillance of sustainability controversies, compliance breaches, and evolving regulatory expectations.

: Real-time surveillance of sustainability controversies, compliance breaches, and evolving regulatory expectations. Legal & Policy Risk Agent : Detecting enforcement trends, cross-border risks, and subtle shifts in legal landscapes.

: Detecting enforcement trends, cross-border risks, and subtle shifts in legal landscapes. Adverse Media Monitoring: Sentiment-aware media intelligence to surface reputational threats as they emerge.

Sentiment-aware media intelligence to surface reputational threats as they emerge. Sanctions Intelligence Engine: Uncovering indirect exposure to sanctioned actors via trade networks and ownership chains.

Thomas Pramotedham, CEO of Presight, said: "This collaboration seeks to bring together the best of both worlds: Dow Jones Factiva's unparalleled depth in regulatory-grade data and Presight's sovereign-scale AI delivery. Together, we're working towards redefining how institutions approach risk – through real-time, predictive, and contextualized intelligence. It's Applied Intelligence in action, transforming risk into foresight."

Joel Lange, executive vice president and general manager of Dow Jones Risk & Research from Dow Jones, said: "As business leaders navigate increasingly complex landscapes, we are committed to arming our customers with the tools needed to meet their needs and these discussions with Presight could mark a pivotal step in the development of next-generation risk solutions. Together, we're uniquely positioned to serve global financial institutions and regulators with tools that are as intelligent as they are actionable – elevating compliance and risk management to meet the demands of tomorrow".

A Regional Launchpad for Global Influence

Rooted in the GCC's regulatory innovation and national AI infrastructure, the collaboration would first serve sovereign wealth funds, central banks, Tier 1 banks, and supervisory authorities across the UAE and wider Gulf. Further expansion into strategic corridors including Southeast Asia, Central Asia, North Africa, the UK, and the United States – where the demand for secure, auditable, and intelligent compliance tooling continues to surge – is also in discussion.

A New Standard for the Risk Function

This collaboration could set a new benchmark for the modern risk function: auditable, autonomous, and future-proof. In a world defined by complexity, velocity, and interconnected threats, Presight and Dow Jones Factiva are not merely responding - they are redefining what it means to govern intelligently.

About Presight

Presight is an ADX-listed public company with Abu Dhabi-based G42 as its majority shareholder and is a leading global AI and big data analytics company. It combines big data, analytics, and AI expertise to serve every sector, of every scale, to create business and positive societal impact. Presight excels at all-source data interpretation to support insight-driven decision-making that shapes policy and creates safer, healthier, happier, and more sustainable societies. Today, through its range of AI-driven products and solutions, Presight is bringing Applied Intelligence to the private and public sector, enabling them to realize their AI strategy and ambitions faster.

About Dow Jones

Dow Jones is a global provider of news and business information, delivering content to consumers and organizations around the world across multiple formats, including print, digital, mobile and live events. Dow Jones has produced unrivaled quality content for more than 130 years and today has one of the world's largest news-gathering operations globally. It is home to leading publications and products including the flagship Wall Street Journal, America's largest newspaper by paid circulation; Barron's, MarketWatch, Mansion Global, Financial News, Investor's Business Daily, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, OPIS and Chemical Market Analytics. Dow Jones is a division of News Corp (Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA; ASX: NWS, NWSLV).

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2747953/Presight_x_Dow_Jones.jpg