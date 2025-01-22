President and CEO Magnus Groth will leave Essity during 2025

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- After 14 years with the Group, and almost ten years as president and CEO, Magnus Groth has today informed the Board of Directors of Essity Aktiebolag (publ) that he has decided to step down as CEO and from the Board during 2025. A recruitment process for a successor will be initiated immediately.

"As President and CEO of first SCA and then Essity, Magnus has successfully listed and led Essity on a significant journey of change over the past 10 years to increase profitability, growth and innovation. Through his leadership and commitment, Magnus has played an important role in creating the platform that Essity has for continued global profitable expansion", said Jan Gurander, Chairman of the Board. "The Board of Directors extends its gratitude for Magnus valuable contributions as President and CEO."

"It has been very stimulating to work as President and CEO since 2015, first for SCA and then for Essity, and I especially appreciate the collaboration with colleagues all over the world," says Magnus Groth. "Essity is today a world-leading hygiene and health company with strong brands and market positions, great employees and recognized sustainability work, reflected in profitable growth. After 14 years with the company and ten years as CEO, I consider this a suitable time to embark on a new chapter for me and for Essity."

Magnus Groth has a notice period of one year. He will continue as President and CEO of Essity until a successor is appointed.

