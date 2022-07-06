Presenting Arctos Potable AC, for a Superior Cooling Experience on the Go

FAIRFIELD, N.J., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arctos Portable AC is a personal space cooler and humidifier that provides long-lasting respite on the hottest of days. Arctos Portable Air Cooler, which is portable and lightweight, follows around to keep the user at the ideal temperature. This air cooler delivers moisture to the air, unlike conventional fans and air conditioners, to help stop the skin, eyes, and nasal passages from drying out and becoming irritated.

It uses less energy and works effectively to circulate cool, chilly air around the personal area, keeping the user warm. It employs cutting-edge cooling technology that guarantees to give immediate cooling benefits. In addition to acting as a dehumidifier, it is a personal space chiller that provides long-lasting cooling from the summer heat.

Purchasing a Arctos Air Cooler is very easy. Simply click to the firm's official website here.

The air cooler has three-speed options: cool, breeze, and chill. Users can select the speed settings according to their needs and remain cozy and comfortable during the summer. The air cooler is quieter than typical coolers since it employs high-seed fans and sophisticated quick cooling technology to cool the area. The device uses a regular power supply to operate and uses no noise to cool the private areas. When used at night, it has a low noise operation that won't annoy the user.

Arctos Portable AC (Air Cooler) is small in size and ergonomically designed. Because of its small size and low weight, the user may use the air cooler anywhere in their home. The water reservoir of the air cooler has an integrated LED light. When the gadget is used at night to chill the personal spaces, the LED light can be utilized as a nightlight. The built-in LED light can be used in the dark and makes it easier to check the water level at night.

The portal cooler, Arctos Portable AC, has modern technology but functions similarly to conventional coolers. The water reservoir and water curtain that absorb the water from the tank and let it evaporate are included with the air cooler. It functions by removing the warm, humid air from the surroundings and forcing it through the water barrier. The hot, humid air is cooled down by the water curtain since it is wet, and the cooled air is then pushed back into the surrounding area by its high-speed fan.

Before the air cooler works, a few adjustments must be made. The sophisticated cooler uses rapid cooling technology. The personal quarters can be cooled without the use of hoses or window vents. The purpose of the air cooler's operation is to keep the personal space cold and comfortable while reducing the temperature of the surrounding hot and humid air. It operates by drawing hot air from the water curtains and passing it through. Its high-speed fans circulate the air throughout the surroundings when the temperature drops.

The best place to order the air cooler is from the official website. Other than its official website, there is no other place to purchase Arctos Portable AC. The cost of 1 Arctos Personal Space Cooler is $89.99, 2 Arctos Personal Space Coolers is $179.98, 3 Arctos Personal Space Coolers is $201.99 and 4 Arctos Personal Space Coolers is $246.99.

ADDRESS: Arctos Air Cooler

Contact Person: Bruce Abbott

Role: Sales Executive

Address: Ontel Products Corp. 21 Law Drive, Fairfield, NJ 07004

Postal code: 07004

City: Fairfield

Country: United States Of America

Email: Arctos@rephelpdesk.com

Phone: 866-304-4241

