Prepreg Market Analysis: Database and Research Reports on the Entire Family of Prepregs Launched by Stratview Research

DETROIT, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research announces the launch of a master dataset (excel dashboard) for the entire Prepreg family in the composites industry.

Prepreg is one of the most common forms of composite materials in which the reinforcement material is pre-impregnated with either thermoplastic or thermoset resin system in a predefined ratio. It enables consistent resin/matrix ratio in the finished product; thus, delivering uniform mechanical and physical properties throughout the final part. The resin system in prepregs is partially cured for ease of handling and to prevent complete polymerization, it is stored in a cool place. This is the B- stage product and needs to be heated in an autoclave or oven during the fabrication to achieve full polymerization. With the advent of the growing demand for composites, the usage of prepregs is growing and is finding a place in a multitude of applications.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the prepreg market is anticipated to mimic the aerospace industry's course, its biggest demand-generator, marking a huge decline in 2020. Nevertheless, considering the aerospace industry's recovery paths during previous downturns combined with several interviews conducted across the supply chain, Stratview Research believes that the market is expected to rebound over the next five years with a healthy CAGR to reach a value of US$ 5.7 billion in 2026.

Stratview Research has immense experience in composites market research. After receiving tremendous response on the reports on Out-of-Autoclave Prepreg Market, Thermoplastic Prepreg Market, and Aerospace Prepreg Market, the company has come up with a master database which will cover data for the entire prepreg market segments including trend and forecast (2015-2026) covering North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World, along with global market shares of major companies.

Following topics will be covered in the dataset:

Prepreg Market

Thermoset Prepreg Market

Thermoplastic Prepreg Market

UD Tape Market

High-Temperature Prepreg Market

BMI Prepreg Market

Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market

Glass Fiber Prepreg Market

Aerospace Prepreg Market

Out-of-Autoclave (OOA) Prepreg

Non-Woven Prepreg

It is the most exhaustive dataset to have ever come up in the prepreg family (across industries) from any company. Clients will have multiple options to access this, such as one-time purchase, annual subscription with quarterly updates and selectively choosing a set of topics from the family. Detailed market reports on each topic are also available. It is completely flexible and can be customized as per the needs of the buyer.

Stratview Research has several high value market reports in the advanced materials industry. Please refer to the following link to browse through our reports:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/market-reports/Advanced-Materials.html

About Stratview Research

Stratview Research is a global market intelligence firm providing wide range of services including syndicated market reports, custom research and sourcing intelligence across industries, such as Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Mass Transportation, Consumer Goods, Construction & Equipment, Electronics and Semiconductors, Energy & Utility, Healthcare & Life Sciences, and Oil & Gas.

We have a strong team of industry veterans and analysts with an extensive experience in executing custom research projects for mid-sized to Fortune 500 companies, in the areas of Market Assessment, Opportunity Screening, Competitive Intelligence, Due Diligence, Target Screening, Market Entry Strategy, Go to Market Strategy, and Voice of Customer studies.

Stratview Research is a trusted brand globally, providing high quality research and strategic insights that help companies worldwide in effective decision making.

Stratview Research has launched 'Composights', an online portal which offers free thought leadership reports, whitepapers, market report synopsis and much more for Composites and allied industries, worth US$ 20,000 every year.

Click here to sign up (No costs involved): https://www.stratviewresearch.com/composights/sign-in

