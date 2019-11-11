Frost & Sullivan invites you to join Sebastian Menutti, Connected Work Industry Principal, for the webinar "Prepare Your Business for the Workplace of 2025: Top Trends Impacting Latin America" on November 20 at 11 a.m. EST.

For more information and to register for the webinar, please visit: http://frost.ly/3ta.

"Key technologies are playing a crucial role in unleashing the full power of the new workplace, such as unified communications and collaboration, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, video conferencing solutions, huddle rooms, and advanced headsets," said Menutti. "This webinar will unveil the transformational power of these tools and present the adoption rates for different Latin American countries. The ability to understand the trends and their implications over the next decade will be critical for companies looking to better prepare for a future of growth."

Key benefits of attending this webinar:

Discover how new styles, workers, and technologies will completely reshape where, when, and how people work.

Identify what strategy your company can implement to stay ahead of the curve.

Find out about the substantial growth opportunities for companies and technology vendors.

Explore how collaborative solutions can spur your employee productivity and business agility.

The event will also be recorded and available on demand at http://frost.ly/1ti.

