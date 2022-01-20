Preparative and Process Chromatography Market worth $12.8 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Preparative and Process Chromatography Market by Type (Preparative (Chemicals and Reagents, Resin (Affinity, Ion Exchange), Column, Systems (Liquid Chromatography), Services), Process), End User (Research Laboratories) - Global Forecasts to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Preparative Chromatography Market is projected to reach USD 12.8 billion by 2026 from USD 9.3 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2026.

The growth of this market is driven by the increasing demand for insulin and other biopharmaceutical products, high demand for omega-3 fatty acids, increasing awareness about the advancements in preparative and process chromatography, increasing food safety concerns, and growing government investments for synthetic biology and genome projects

"Process Chromatography are expected to hold the largest share of the preparative and process chromatography market, by type in 2021."

Based on type, the market has been segmented into process chromatography and preparative chromatography. In 2020, the process chromatography segment accounted for the largest share of the market. This is mainly due to the increasing production of pharmaceutical products and rising investments in the pharma biotech industry. Moreover, with the outbreak of COVID-19, there has been a rise in demand for vaccines and drugs for treatment, hence driving the demand for process chromatography products.

"Biotechnology & pharmaceutical Industries are expected to hold the largest share of the preparative and process chromatography market, by end user in 2021."

Based on end user, the preparative chromatography market has been segmented into biotechnology & pharmaceutical industries; food and nutraceutical industries; and research laboratories. The biotechnology & pharmaceutical industries segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020. This can primarily be attributed to the increasing research activities by pharmaceutical & biotechnological companies and the rising demand for monoclonal antibodies and insulin by these industries.

"North America commanded the largest share of the preparative and process chromatography market in 2021."

Based on region, the preparative chromatography market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). In 2020, North America commanded the largest share of the market. The large share of North America can be attributed to the rising demand of monoclonal antibodies primarily drives the market growth in this region, high adoption of technologically advanced solutions, growing investments in life sciences & biotechnology (along with advances in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries), a large number of ongoing clinical research studies, rising R&D expenditure by pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and the presence of major players in the region.

The major players operating in this Preparative and Process Chromatography Market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Agilent Technologies (US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Waters Corporation (France), Novasep Holding S.A.S. (France), Daicel Corporation (Japan), PerkinElmer, Inc. (US), Hitachi High-Tech Corporation (Japan), GL Sciences, Inc. (Japan), Sartorius AG (Germany), Repligen Corporation (US), and Trajan Scientific and Medical (Australia).

